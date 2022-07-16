“I will always be…”; Leila doesn’t shut up and sends a message to the Palmeiras squad after elimination to São Paulo

Palmeiras is once again eliminated from the Copa do Brasil. And that was one of the most painful eliminations for the crowd that sings and vibrates. That’s because until the 25th minute of the second half, Verdão had the classification in their hands. The start of Abel Ferreira’s team, which played at Allianz Parque with more than 41,000 fans, was overwhelming. So much so that in less than 15 minutes of the first stage, the current two-time champion of Libertadores was already beating São Paulo by 2 to 0. However, Raphael Veiga, in the 21st minute, missed the penalty kick that would probably give the classification to Alviverde and made the Tricolor reappear in the game, discounting with Luciano, from a penalty and then eliminating Verdão on penalties with shirt 23 and Wesley missing his charges that stopped in the hands of Jandrei.

However, nothing is lost in the club. That’s what he told President Leila Pereira a little while ago on his social media. For the trustee, the work has been well done and Palestra is on the right path to continue winning more titles. Leila also came out in defense of Raphael Veiga, one of the main athletes in coach Abel Ferreira’s squad.

“Let’s go! I will always be by our team’s side at all times!! I am very proud of the fantastic moments we spent together!! The intense work continues in search of new titles! Avant, Lecture”wrote the president, who even came out in defense of Raphael Veiga, who in a night with little inspiration ended up wasting two penalties that were fundamental for the early elimination of Verdão in the Copa do Brasil. “You are giant! Your talent is immense! Let’s go, I’m deeply proud to count your talent in our brilliant cast! Head up and Avanti, Veiga!!”replied Leila in the athlete’s publication.

With the elimination in the Copa do Brasil, Palmeiras have only two competitions to play until the end of the season: Copa Libertadores, where in the first weeks of August they will face Atlético Mineiro and Brasileirão, where Abel Ferreira’s team is leader with 30 points, but stumbled in the last rounds and saw competitors Corinthians, Fluminense and Atlético Mineiro pull over on the table of classification.

To try to turn around, Palmeiras returns to the field this Monday (18) to face Cuiabá, again at Allianz Parque, in a game that Verdão will certainly have to defend the leadership of the Brasileirão once their opponents will enter in the field between Saturday and Sunday.