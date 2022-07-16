In addition to the costume, Sam Wilson would get an upgrade in Captain America’s shield with technology from Wakanda ~ Marvel Universe 616

The book Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Art of the Series, from Marvel, is now available in stores, with a lot of cool image and some curiosities that have not been revealed so far. In it, developmental concept illustrator Wesley Burt revealed some alternate abilities that Sam Wilson’s new Captain America shield would have.

“Ryan [Meinerding] asked some of the department of [Desenvolvimento Visual] to give it some thought and think of new ways for Sam to use the shield, more specifically for him and his own physicality with it… the edge piece of technology, I was looking for a way to minimally add an element to the shield so as not to distract too much from the shield itself, but still make it look like it could have a believable tech addition and hint at Wakanda upgrades before you see it being used.”

Wesley Burt further said that “I also really wanted to think of other ways that could emphasize the defensive nature of the shield itself and not just look for new ways to use it as a weapon. I immediately thought of the various shield technologies used by the Border Tribe and their blue energy shields, as well as the large cloaking shield around Wakanda, as a starting point for how this could be implemented here…”

A version of this “Wakandian shield technology add-on” included “rim pieces shooting out and filling in to create a larger protective energy barrier”. And this energy would have the “hawk wing motif in [seu] design”. Also, at one point, Sam’s wings would have been able to carry the shield for him.

As for the costume where Sam’s new costume came from, prop illustrator John Eaves revealed how he envisioned it all:

“We kind of have a vindictive streak that matches all these cases… we started with Iron Man 2 where we used that same base to build the briefcase, and Property Master Russell Bobbitt thought it was fun since the base It’s the same, but the details change, so there’s this architecture of running from the last ten years in Marvel briefcases for whatever you need.”

Eaves continued, noting how “[eles] took many elements from the wings and costume and subtly integrated them into the design of the surface details:”

“And so we took the same idea from the briefcase. It had a fixed handle at first, and we had latches, and we went with that idea at first, and then Russell said, ‘Let’s make the handle fold into the box and put a reader digital on it so you have to enter a code before the doorknob comes off or you can do any kind of opening procedure.’ We created some variations on how the code and identifier might work. Then we continued with the same detailing of the panel on the surface, but took a lot of elements from the wings and costume and subtly integrated them into the design of the surface detail.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier already has all episodes on Disney+ and features Anthony Mackie as Sam “Falcon” Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky “Winter Soldier” Barnes as protagonists. In addition to them are Emily Van Camp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Bruhl as Helmult Zemo, Wyatt Russell as Johnny Walker, Georges St-Pierre as Batroc, Adepero Oduye as Sarah Wilson, Erin Kellyman as Karli Morgenthau, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Elijah Richardson as Eli Bradley, plus Clé Bennet, Noah Mills, Julie Zhan, Desmond Chiam, and Miki Ishikawa. The series was directed by Kari Skogland from a screenplay by Derek Kolstad, Michael Kastelein and Malcolm Spellman.

Gravedigger



