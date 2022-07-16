In an improved version at Fluminense, Diniz meets São Paulo | fluminense

In a great phase at Fluminense, Fernando Diniz goes to Morumbi this Sunday to meet São Paulo, a team in which he performed the work that is considered by many to be the best of his career so far. Today, however, the coach seems to live an improved version: comparing the performance in the first 18 games in each club, Diniz has an advantage in Flu. In addition, the coach has been showing an evolution in the issue of people management in the team from Rio de Janeiro.

Often referred to as a coach who makes the team play nice, but doesn’t get the result, Diniz has left this reputation behind. With 18 games in charge of Fluminense in 2022, he has 12 wins, three draws and three defeats, which corresponds to a 72% success rate. In the first 18 games for São Paulo, between 2019 and 2020, the coach had a lower performance: there were eight wins, five draws and five defeats, totaling a performance of 53.7%.

In all, Diniz made 75 matches for São Paulo, with 34 wins, 21 draws and 20 losses — a 54.7% success rate. In the 2020 Brazilian, the coach had a good time at the club, making the team play flashy football and achieving results, which made the work come to be seen as one of the best of his career. The team managed to lead the Brasileirão with seven points of advantage for the second place until the 27th round. Then, after six games without a win in the competition, São Paulo saw the lead lost. In the 33rd round, Fernando Diniz was fired.

– From the collective aspect, we managed to make the team play in a way that is difficult to do. The team played well and trained well every day. I, perhaps, was even unnecessary. They understood each other well. It was a shame that we fell so low, he took both titles (Brazilian and Copa do Brasil) out of our hands – he said on the show “Bem, Amigos!” in February this year.

Another evolution on the field was in the offensive question. While the current Fluminense de Diniz scored 38 times, with an average of 2.11 goals per match, the São Paulo team under the coach scored 15 times in the first 18 games (average of 0.83 goals per match).

In terms of defense, the numbers are the same considering the same time interval: comparing the first 18 games, both teams conceded 14 goals, with an average of 0.78 per game.

If Fernando Diniz was already much more nervous on the edge of the lawn, in 2022 the coach seems to live a lighter version. The coach’s most intense scoldings at his players during matches were commonplace, and one of them ended up gaining notoriety.

In 2021, in the defeat of São Paulo to Bragantino, by 4 to 2, in the 2020 Brasileirão, the coach had a strong argument with Tchê Tchê, with the right to curse against the athlete. Shortly after the match, the coach stated that it was part of his way of charging and said he would talk internally with the player.

The episode took poorly at the time and ends up being remembered eventually. In his presentation at Fluminense, in May, the coach assured that the relationship with the player goes far beyond what was seen in the game against Bragantino.

– That with Tchê Tchê is a situation I do with my children, so this is the best thing I can do. I don’t think I did it right, but we make mistakes with children too. Everything I do is for players to have a decent life playing and especially when they stop. I want them to have a life like I have, with a child studying. When we go to make a judgment, it is very easy. My story with Tchê Tchê is much more beautiful than that. I have a lot of joy to be as I am – he said.

Since returning to Fluminense, Diniz claims to be a better coach. He studied, revisited processes, changed some ideas. And, in the management of athletes, he has been standing out in Fluminense. He made Luiz Henrique earn more (the striker was sold to Betis, from Spain); made athletes like Manoel and Samuel Xavier grow in production in the team and continues to work with names like Mathes Martins and Nathan.

– Essentially, I remain the same person. I improved in what I needed to do: study, respect the opponent. I’m the guy who demands the most – said the coach after the game against Cruzeiro.

Amid the constant search for evolution, Diniz commands Fluminense in search of ascension in the table in front of the former club. Flu will face São Paulo this Sunday, at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Morumbi. Tricolor carioca is fifth in the Brasileirão, with 27 points, three less than Palmeiras, leader of the competition.

