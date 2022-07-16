Injunction impacts SAF rite and worries Vasco three days before the window opens | vasco

+ Lineup: Vasco should have 5 changes against Sampaio Corrêa

The decision of Judge Luiz Alberto Carvalho Alves ordered the suspension of any call or meeting that concerns the SAF no Vasco while the club does not open the contracts with 777 Partners to its partners and advisors. The action was a request from the Consumer Protection Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Rio, Alerj.

1 of 3 Special Committee formed to evaluate 777 Partners’ offer for SAF do Vasco — Photo: Disclosure / CRVG Special Commission formed to evaluate 777 Partners’ offer for SAF do Vasco — Photo: Disclosure / CRVG

The club will appeal the decision as soon as it is notified, which should happen no later than next Monday. Thus, until the judiciary accepts the appeal and appreciates the matter, the rite will have to be extended. There is no guarantee that the injunction will be overturned.

“It’s a serious impact”, commented a Vasco official to the report. The club was planned to convene the Extraordinary General Assembly for the next 30th, with two weeks left of window for Vasco SAF to complete one transfer or another and reinforce the squad for the final stretch of Série B of the Brasileirão. The internal assessment is that this deadline has become unfeasible.

The transfer window is open until August 15th. So far, Alex Teixeira was the only signing announced by Vasco.

The binding proposal signed between Vasco and 777 Partners is currently in the hands of the Special Committee of the Deliberative Council, which should issue an opinion on the contracts in the coming days. From there, the CD would call the councilors to vote and, approving or not, would hand the matter over to the General Assembly. With the injunction in place, however, the powers-that-be cannot carry out the summons.

Councilor Meritorious do Vasco and member of the Alerj Commission, Chiquinho da Mangueira spoke out this Friday and condemned the attitude of deputy Fábio Silva, who is the president of the commission. According to him, Fábio acted monocratically when, in fact, he should have consulted the various members.

– I am in favor of the SAF, I would never participate in a decision that would harm the club I love the most. This decision was made by the chairman of the commission, I am radically against it. I think the commission does not have to interfere in Vasco da Gama’s private interests – he said in a video posted on social networks.

O ge found out that Chiquinho took the issue to deputy André Ceciliano, president of Alerj, who was supposed to schedule a meeting to try to resolve the matter internally. Alerj is in parliamentary recess, it is worth remembering.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Fábio Silva celebrated the decision in court, saying that “the ones who won were the Vasco fans”. This Friday, several organized supporters of Vasco issued notes of repudiation, criticizing the injunction granted against the club.

