Instagram announces subscriber features with more customization

The function of pinning posts on the platform was made available to all users recently, but now influencers will be able to produce their own content aimed at subscribers.

See too: Learn a possibility to send anonymous message on Instagram

In the subscription model, whoever uses the application starts producing exclusive content. Therefore, people who pay have access to these differentiated posts. The feature works like the Twitter Newsletter, in which users offer updates for a monthly fee, becoming subscribers to a profile.

The social network has never been closer to becoming a base for entrepreneurs

This trend in social networks enhances the gain of digital influencers, used to profiting from publications. The exclusive materials of those who work in this way can be used to guarantee more income. Those who work with courses, consulting and tips from any segment can use this tool and build a sophisticated portfolio of services.

Seeking greater interactivity, Instagram intends to release new functionality to digital content producers

In the US, tests began to be carried out with some verified profiles and micro influencers. Subscriptions range from $0.99 to $99.99. In Brazil some pages were monetized following this pattern. The tool will only be made available to everyone after all trial phases have been successfully completed.

The idea is to see if there is good acceptance by influencers and also by the general public. Other features that accompany the novelty are creating groups in DM to exchange messages simultaneously. In this way, the proximity between brands and customers generates engagement, which has been done by stories by adding a small number of people to close friends.