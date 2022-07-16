Inter lineup confirmed to face Athletico-PR

This Saturday afternoon, Inter faces Athletico-PR, in a game valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. To face the Hurricane, Mano Menezes will have a series of absences and he had to be creative to choose the team, which will play at Arena da Baixada.

Taison, Bustos, Renê, Wanderson and Alan Patrick are some of the absences that will not be on the field in Curitiba. Thus, the main players, in which he has played with Mano will be Carlos de Pena and Pedro Henrique, who will command the team in an attempt to break a taboo of more than eight years without winning in the capital of Paraná.

The good news is the return of Alemão, who after not playing against América-MG is back to compose the attack alongside Pedro Henrique. The duo that usually honors the traditions of the interior of the state has become more and more involved and will go to the countryside in the Baixada.

For Taison and Alan Patrick, Maurício was chosen by Mano. The 20-year-old midfielder has started well during matches and ended up ahead of Boschillia. However, the player is hanging and runs the risk of being suspended for the duel with São Paulo.

Check out the Inter lineup to face the Hurricane: