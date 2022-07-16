Inter receives proposal from CSKA for left-back Moisés | International

Inter received a proposal from CSKA, from Russia, for left-back Moisés this Friday. Sources confirmed to ge that the negotiation between the clubs and the athlete’s representatives is in progress and may have an outcome in the coming hours.

Offer values ​​are kept confidential. If the numbers are considered good by the club, the player can be released. The direction aims to reopen the window, from July 18, to qualify the cast and at the same time reduce the payroll.

Moisés, 27, was permanently acquired by Inter at the beginning of this season from Bahia. Colorado has 30% of the player’s economic rights, which is bound until December 2023.

Moisés in the landing of Inter in Curitiba — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional

The side is related and is quoted to start the duel against Athletico-PR, this Saturday, at 16:30, in Curitiba. If the talks move forward and the holder of the position is out, the alternatives for the sector are the boys Thauan Lara and Paulo Victor.

In Beira-Rio since 2020, Moisés completed 100 games with the colorada shirt recently, in the match that gave the classification in the Sudamericana against Colo-Colo. This Friday, the player was honored by the club.

In the following game, the left-back scored in stoppage time the goal of the 1-0 victory over América-MG for the Brasileirão. In total, Moisés has three goals and 13 assists for Inter.

