iPhone 8 Plus explodes and compromises man’s vision in Ceará

An iPhone 8 Plus caught fire and exploded in the hand of a 28-year-old farmer this past Sunday (10) in the municipality of Pedra Branca, Ceará.

The young man, named Leandro Brasil Silva, had bought the device about 3 months ago, according to the family, but the owner of the store where the purchase was made said that the 90-day warranty had expired.

Young man has lost sight in one eye

Leandro Brasil Silva was having lunch with his family on Sunday when everything happened. According to his brother, Lucivando Silva, the young man felt that his cell phone started to get very hot and even swell in his hand. He tried to take the case off, but before he could, the device exploded and caught fire at the same time.

The iPhone 8 Plus was not plugged in at the time of the explosion, and some shrapnel hit Leandro’s eyes. The family soon took him to the municipal hospital, but he was taken to the capital Fortaleza because of the seriousness of the damage. The distance between the cities is 250 kilometers.

In this way, they arrived at the Hospital Instituto Dr. José Frota and then they were sent to a private clinic. The young man was anesthetized and they cleaned his eyes. The doctor also gave him all the necessary medication and sent him home. Brother Lucivando revealed that they should return to the Capital, but preferred to take him to a clinic in the municipality, and that the doctors ruled out any possibility of surgery.

Leandro’s clinical condition is delicate. Initially the right eye had only 20% of vision, while the left eye had 80%. However, updates on the case revealed that the young man is already without vision in his right eye and with 60% of vision in his left eye.

On Tuesday he underwent an eye consultation, but the doctor announced that it will be necessary to wait for the inflammation to subside in order to obtain more accurate results.

iPhone 8 Plus was second-hand

Leandro’s family revealed that he bought the device for close to R$ 3,000, through a virtual store, IF Accessories, in the municipality of Senador Pompeu. UOL searched the store and contacted the owner, who declined to be identified.

He informed that the iPhone in question was second-hand, but had no signs of use. That’s because it was bought by a person in March of this year, but she returned the device because it revealed that the battery was running out too fast. Not having gotten used to the model, the former buyer decided to sell it.

The store owner also stated that this type of second-hand device has a 90-day warranty that is given by the store itself, and that is not related to Apple, but that it had already expired at the time of the accident.

“This Sunday, another young woman contacted me reporting the problem [a explosão]and said he wanted help. I proposed to help them, but I reported that my responsibility for the device no longer existed. I could help them as a human being and out of respect for the situation they were experiencing at the time, but from what I could understand in the conversation, they wanted me to take responsibility for the device out of warranty”.

Apple has not yet commented on the case and a possible risk in its devices.

Sources: UOL and G1