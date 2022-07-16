IRS auctions iPhone and other electronics at unbelievable prices

The Federal Revenue will hold another auction next week with items seized at airports and during other inspections in Brazil. What draws the most attention is the price of cell phones from big brands, because they will be priced from R$ 300.

The lots in the next auction will feature multiple units of smartwatch, iPad, electric scooter, iPhone and more. Anyone who wants to participate, needs to send their proposals from Monday, July 18th.

Federal Revenue Auction

Among the items available at the Federal Revenue’s auction is a lot with two iPhone 7 cell phones for the price of R$ 2,500. The quantity of products varies from batch to batch. We can use as an example lot 204, which has a MacBook Air and an iPad under the minimum value of R$ 3 thousand.

Those interested in buying a lot must have a digital certificate. Furthermore, it is also required have an access code at hand that must be retrieved through the e-CAC portal.

To check the items up for auction, just access the official website of the Federal Revenue. The public notice for the next trading session is number 0817900/000003/2022. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate. Both natural and legal persons can bid.

Another detail is that buyers are responsible for the removal of lots. In other words, the IRS makes no commitment to send items available at auction. It just indicates the pickup location.

As for the auction in question, which will take place next week, the deadline for proposals ends on July 18, at 9 pm. On July 27, the classification will be published at 9 am, and the bidding session will be at 10 am.