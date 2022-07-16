Is it worth watching Netflix novel based on Jane Austen’s book? · Rolling Stone

Persuasion arrived on Netflix this Friday, the 15th, with Dakota Johnson in the role of the protagonist created by Jane Austen

Persuasion (2022) is the newest adaptation of a story by Jane Austen. produced by Netflixthe film has Dakota Johnson(Fifty Shades of grey) in the role of the protagonist Anne Elliot. However, the feature did not receive good reviews from specialized critics and is being classified as one of the worst adaptations of a work by the writer.

The plot tells the story of Anne Elliot, a woman who lives in a snobbish family that is on the verge of bankruptcy. Persuaded not to marry Frederick Wentworth(CosmosJarvis)a man of humble origins, she ends up meeting him again eight years later.

despite the director Carrie Cracknell state that “the film was made with a lot of love and attention to the source material and a very sincere respect for Jane Austen,” (via Estadão) was not what the media saw. Headlines like “Jane Austen turns over in his grave,” from daily mailfilled social media in the last week.

“Above all, at no point during the premiere of Carrie Cracknell directing you ever get the feeling that someone involved in the script actually read Persuasion,” wrote the review The Independent. While the headline of The Spectator it said that “everyone involved” in the adaptation should be arrested for it.

Among the main criticisms, both from media outlets and fans of Austenis the modernization of history. Persuasion takes place in the regency period, but gained a more current air with the adaptation of the Netflixusing a language closer to the one we currently have, in addition to imitating the “style Fleabag,” in which the protagonist breaks the fourth wall by looking at the camera.

the novels of Austen conquered several generations over the years and won the most different cinematographic adaptations, which brings strong competitors to the version of Netflix. the story itself of Persuasion turned into a movie earlier, in 2007, although it is also not as popular.

Nonetheless, Emma has two strong productions that carry the essence of Austen in different ways. The film starring Anya Taylor-Joy proves to be a more faithful version of the story, while The Patricinhas of Beverly Hills(1995) transformed the main character into a spoiled and stylish teenager.

Of course, there’s no way to forget the audience favorite: Pride and Prejudice(2005) with Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFayden as Elizabeth and Darcy. The film has a score of 7.8 in the IMDB and 87% of critics specialized in the Rotten Tomatoes – compared to the 5.2 grade and 37% approval of Persuasion.

Austen it is a huge source of inspiration for novels, but it is not infinite. There are countless adaptations of the author’s books being produced in recent years, which makes it increasingly difficult to get the job right. Persuasion may not be the best production Netflixbut it still has a strong cast and can be good for relaxing those looking for something light on streaming, even if it disappoints fans of Austen.