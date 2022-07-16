It looks like a movie! New Netflix feature generates super positive reactions

Movie theaters had to be closed for more than a year across the planet, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This caused subscriptions on streaming platforms to grow exponentially. However, the planet is returning to normality and now, services like Netflix invest in innovation.

See too: The most popular Netflix series to watch on streaming

That’s exactly what she did. Netflix has decided to launch a new feature to give a unique experience to its users. Surprisingly, the platform offers an ambient sound tool that mimics the sound of a movie theater.

New Netflix audio delights service subscribers

Firstly, it is necessary to make it clear that in order to take advantage of the feature, the subscriber must have powerful headphones or speakers for setting the TV room. Also, the user needs to query to know if the audio feature is available on their device.

Devices that run on Apple’s operating system can benefit from Netflix’s new audio. To do this, you need to update the system to iOS version 15.1. Soon, however, the platform expects the tool to be available for even more devices.

How much does it cost to subscribe to Netflix today?

If you liked and were interested in Netflix’s realistic audio tool, but you’re not a subscriber yet, it’s worth checking out the values.

There are three types of plans for those who want to have Netflix at home; are they:

1 – Basic Plan of 2 screens – R$ 25.90 per month;

2 – Standard Plan Full HD 2 screens – R$ 39.90 per month;

3 – Premium Ultra HD 4 screens – R$ 55.90 per month.

To subscribe, simply enter the Netflix website or download the app on your mobile device. Follow the step by step that will be presented to new subscribers.