It’s hard to convince people that piracy is a problem – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

let’s go back in time.

The 2000s. You rented that movie you wanted so badly from the local video store. After putting the DVD in the player, a scene starts almost immediately. In it, a man goes to a newsstand to buy pirated films. A negotiation takes place, the customer says he has no change, but the seller is insistent: “I’ll change it for you. Can I give you the change in bullet?”. Then the street vendor dumps bullets into the customer’s hand.

If it wasn’t already clear, a serious voice presents the moral of the story. “The money that circulates in piracy is the same that circulates in organized crime. Pirate DVD is a crime. DVD movie, original only.” And it’s no use trying to advance the scene or jump to the menu: this option doesn’t work. someone thought you really needed see this anti-piracy propaganda.

It is difficult to convince people that piracy is a problem (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

This is just one of several campaigns against the consumption of pirated films that were circulating at the time. The association with drug trafficking was a constant, as was the suggestion that pirated DVDs damaged devices. The idea is clear: to appeal to possible negative consequences of piracy (real or not), not to formulate an argument against the copying of films. It was the attempt to use fear as a method of persuasion.

It worked? Well, that’s the part that interests us here.

Crime occurs, nothing happens

Piracy is a crime because it violates copyright (article 184 of the Penal Code). In addition to who sells, the buyer can also end up framed in the crime of receiving (article 180), depending on the interpretation. None of this is enough to stop the sale of pirated material right under everyone’s noses.

Movie piracy ended up migrating to digital, via torrents and illegal streaming. But, in addition to the audiovisual, virtual environments are fertile ground for offering pirated items. We recently spoke at Tecnocast 250 about piracy in marketplaces — such as Shopee, Enjoei and Mercado Livre — and the difficulty these platforms have in dealing with the problem.

But the biggest difficulty is convincing the public. In the examples collected by technoblog, consumers seem to be aware and satisfied with what they are buying. If there is demand for pirated products, there will be supply. Even if the law says it’s wrong.

The industry, in turn, argues that piracy generates losses. O National Forum Against Piracy and Illegality projects that the irregular market caused a loss of almost R$ 288 billion in 2020 alone. They are original products not purchased, services not signed, taxes not collected.

Perhaps it is possible to question these values ​​a little. After all, the purchase of a pirated product does not imply no purchase of an original. Perhaps the original was simply not acquired. Likewise, those who buy or download pirated material may, on other occasions, consume these products legally. Still, it is undeniable that any harm exists. There is no crime without a victim.

And this is where the problem lies. It is difficult to convince people about the negative impacts of piracy. Even in examples where they are very clear. I speak from my own experience.

For almost ten years, I worked in publishing houses producing e-books. There are several steps in this process: conversion to digital format, usability tests, new revisions (changing the format can generate errors in the text) and, finally, sending it to traditional stores, such as amazon, Kobo and Apple Books. In short: it is a very laborious activity.

None of this stopped friends and family, all aware of what I was doing, from downloading pirated books available from the internet. Some, even, that I had produced. My warnings about the remuneration of professionals involved in the book chain were not enough to make them review their actions. Downloading was simply very fast, convenient and, above all, free.

What argument is better than paying nothing?

When piracy is beneficial

In addition to the challenge of convincing people that someone loses with piracy, there are also cases that seem to say the opposite. Works that, because they are pirated, become cultural phenomena.

In Brazil, there is no greater example than the film Elite squad. After being leaked in 2007, it was watched by an estimated 11 million people on pirated DVDs sold across the country. The theatrical release ended up being a success, and the film gained a sequel, becoming one of the highest grossing national features. Piracy didn’t get in the way of the film’s trajectory. On the contrary, it helped to promote it.

Another example is the Playstation 2. The console’s success can be explained, at least in part, by piracy. Buying a “Play 2” meant having access to a multitude of illegally copied games sold at very affordable prices. Apart from the local modifications of games like Pro Evolution Soccer, which gave rise to the beloved Patch Bomb. Impossible not to associate the lifespan of the PlayStation 2 with piracy.

These examples strengthen the notion that the trade in pirated goods is not a great evil. Anti-piracy campaigns can even associate it with criminality, but in people’s practical lives, this relationship can be difficult to see. For many people, especially in an unequal country like Brazil, piracy means the possibility of access to consumption. Anyone who wants to question their practice will have to deal with this reality.

Piracy in marketplaces and culture is the theme of Tecnocast

In the most recent episode of Tecnocast, we talked about the spree of pirated products in marketplaces, and how the practice of piracy is embedded in our culture.

SUBSCRIBE | you can hear the technocast on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Castbox, Overcast or your favorite player.