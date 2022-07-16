James Gunn Responds To Alleged Bloodthirsty Project On HBO Max

Some time ago teasing the existence of a Bloodthirsty project for HBO Max, director James Gunn returns to give hope to fans.

Responding to a fan on social media who asks if the Suicide Squad director would be open to working with the character again, Gunn reinforces the interest in working on something of the character, but warns that it needs time to do so.

“On the DC side, would you be open to doing a Bloodthirsty series with Idris? Man, we need this.” – Fan question. “I’m always open to working with Idris again. It’s just a matter of me only having a few hours in the day.” – Responds James Gunn about the series Bloodthirsty.

The Suicide Squad is available in the national catalog of HBO Max.

Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US. Where the worst supervillains are kept and where they’ll do anything to get out – even joining the super-secret, super-dark Task Force X.

Today’s do or die task? Gather a collection of villains including Bloodsport, Peacekeeper, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s crazy favorite, Harley Quinn. Then, arm them heavily and throw them (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, filled with enemies.

In relation to the original feature, the cast brings the returns of Viola Davis like Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman like Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie like Harlequin.