Jamie Lee Curtis apologizes for having judged Ana de Armas when they met on the set of ‘Knives and Secrets’

When Ana de Armas appeared on set for the first day of filming for ‘Between Knives and Secrets’in Rian Johnsonshe had already acted in ‘Blade Runner 2049‘, ‘War Dogs’ and ‘Knock Before Entering‘.

but it seems that Jamie Lee Curtisher co-star in the thriller Johnsondid not know any of this and thought that of weapons I was an inexperienced newcomer to Hollywood before I got to know her better.

In an interview for Elle Magazine, Curtis He was embarrassed to admit his reaction.

“I judged her, and I say this with great shame. She came from Cuba, she had just arrived in the US and I thought she was an inexperienced and unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘What are her career dreams?’”

Curtis was so impressed with her colleague’s performance that she wanted to help her get into the artistic world, not imagining that of weapons was already inserted.

“I asked why I was so impressed with of weapons I wanted to introduce you to Steven Spielberg to play Mary in ‘Love sublime love‘, I wanted her to meet my godchildren Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. But I was surprised because she already knew Jake.”

Furthermore, of weapons was already close to Keanu Reevesone of the most popular stars today, as he had played opposite him in ‘Knock Before Entering‘, a film that marked the debut of of weapons in Hollywood.

Curtis even joked that of weapons there’s nothing fancy about it, but that’s what makes her an interesting person.

“She’s not as sophisticated as the ads that make you believe it. She runs after, she’s interested, she’s curious… a person who asks a lot of questions. Talking to her is a kind of give and take.

Over the years, they became friends and of weapons made a point of showing the Curtis your look like Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming biopic of the actress, entitled ‘blonde‘.

whereas the father of Jamie, Tony Curtishas worked with its own Marilyn from Armas couldn’t miss the opportunity.

“She showed me a picture of her as Marilyn. My father was in’the hotter the better‘, and I have a lot of pictures of my dad with Marilyn. It was some still photos and a video of her moving, no audio. But it was so shocking because she looked identical to Marilyn.”

It is worth remembering that the next film from of weapons It isHidden Agent, new brothers action movie Anthony and Joe Russostarring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Debut scheduled for July, 22the plot brings gosling as CIA agent Court Gentry, also known as hidden agent and Sierra Six, and Evans is his psychopathic opponent Lloyd Hansen.

Pulled out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned mercenary. But now the tables have turned and he is the target, hunted around the world by Hansen, a former CIA member who will stop at nothing to bring him down. In his favor, Six has the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas). He’s going to need it.

Regé-Jean Page (‘Bridgerton’), Billy Bob Thornton (‘Fast vengeance’), Jessica Henwick (‘Love and Monsters’), alfre woodard (‘Luke Cage’) and Dhanush (‘3’) complete the list.

budgeted in $200 millionthe most expensive project on the platform is based on the book series ‘The Gray Man‘, by the author Mark Greaney.

