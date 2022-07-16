Japanese researchers design buildings with artificial gravity

Researchers presented design of constructions with artificial gravity; prototype to be installed in 2050

The first private space trips carried out in 2021 opened up space for a new market. Companies such as Blue Origin, SpaceX and Virgin Galactic have entered a new space race for commercial travel.

But one of the obstacles to the consolidation of space tourism is the adaptation of the human body to an environment without terrestrial gravity. Rapid cell aging, cardiovascular atrophy and bone wasting are some of the problems astronauts face when they return to Earth.

In order to alleviate these problems, researchers from Kyoto University and Kajima Corporation, in Japan, presented an innovative project: to build buildings with artificial gravity.

The teams presented renderings of a “artificial gravity living facility” called Luna Glass during a conference on July 5th. The structure, dubbed the “The Glass“, measures 396 meters in height and has a cone shape. Luna Glass is designed to complete one full rotation every 20 seconds, using centrifugal force as a form of “readjust” the gravity.



Disclosure / Kajima Corporation Japanese researchers are developing artificial gravity buildings for space. In the photo, rendering of the project

Luna Glass is designed for the atmospheres of Mars and the Moon and, according to the newspaper Asahi Shimbunshould have a simplified prototype on the lunar surface by 2050. Construction of the complete building, however, is expected to take around 100 years.

According to the researchers, it would be possible to install these buildings on other planets so that human beings can spend time or even live in these places. Luna Glass has the same gravity as Earth and will allow the construction of houses, streets and parks within the structure.

Watch the Kyoto University video (4min44s):

The researchers’ proposal also involves creating spaces in the facilities that mimic the biodiversity of planet Earth, such as forests and waterfronts.

Luna Glass will also have its own transport system to travel between Earth, the Moon and Mars, the “Hexagon Space Track System”. It will be a space train the size of a Japanese bullet train and will create gravity through centrifugal force. It will travel between stations built between space satellites and be launched by rocket engines.

This report was produced by journalism intern Luisa Guimarães under the supervision of assistant editor Lorenzo Santiago