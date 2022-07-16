JBL sound box: 7 models for those who don’t want to spend a lot | Which one to buy?

JBL speakers appear on the market with different price, power and functionality options. For those who don’t want to spend a lot, it is possible to find cheaper models, such as the JBL Go 2, which brings 3 Watts RMS and values ​​from R$ 179. All the products listed below are sold and delivered by Amazon in Brazil and functions with water resistance and wireless connectivity.

Still in extremely portable options, the Wind 2 brings tuning with the FM radio, informs the playback and battery data through the LED display, has a microSD memory card slot and offers a speaker with a power of 5 Watts per R. $ 219. For those who can invest a little more, the Flip 5, with a cylindrical design, has a battery life of up to 12 hours and a power of 20 Watts for approximately R$ 569.

The JBL Go 2 features a compact, cubic design with power buttons and multimedia control on the top. In addition, it has a Bluetooth connection to pair with mobile devices and offers USB and P2 ports for headphones. The manufacturer also promises a battery life of up to five hours. The device has water resistance and built-in noise canceling feature. Interested can buy the cheapest model on the list for from R$ 179.

The box is available in black, red, green and navy blue. The device has a single speaker and a frequency between 180 Hz and 20 thousand Hz. Already the power of 3 Watts may leave something to be desired, as the number is below the average of portable boxes. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, users highlight the fast wireless connection via Bluetooth. However, they report that sound reproduction is poor.

Pros: compact design

compact design Cons: low power and battery life

JBL’s Wind 2 features a round design and space at the top to fit handles. The box has an LED display in the center of the product, which shows the station tuned to the radio and the amount of battery remaining. The peripheral is sold at the retailer for prices starting at R$219. The item has power and multimedia buttons on the side, and comes with a fitting that helps transport the device even on bicycles.

The datasheet still shows water resistance, Bluetooth connection and microSD memory card slot. The item promises battery life of up to ten hours and power of 5 Watts. Rated 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the fast Bluetooth connection but criticize the potency of the box.

Pros: waterproof

waterproof Cons: lack of quality bass

The JBL Go 3 continues with the compact design features of the line. The model features a single color finish, but with a variation of tones, in addition to having a nylon handle to assist in transport. The top of the peripheral accommodates a USB connection port, intended not only for power, but also for exchanging data. The side offers three multimedia buttons, two for volume management and the third for playing music. The bottom side has the power button and a key to configure Bluetooth pairing with mobile devices. The investment starts from R$ 219.

It contains a single speaker with a power of 4 Watts, combined with a frequency response between 110 Hz and 20 thousand Hz. The battery life is up to 5 hours, in addition to offering high resistance to water and dust. The main differences for the Go 2 model are the higher power and the Bluetooth 5.1 connection, which makes it more stable and with greater range. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, users rate the great sound quality and finish. However, criticize that the product may not withstand immersion in water.

Pros: plays clear sounds

plays clear sounds Cons: reports of not being able to resist water

The JBL Clip 3 has three buttons for multimedia control on the front and two on the sides to configure Bluetooth and turn on the device. The design is circular in shape at the front and less angular at the sides, as well as containing a carabiner-shaped carrying handle. For figures from R$ 225, it has a battery life of up to 10 hours and a power of 3 Watts, in addition to a frequency response between 120 Hz and 20 thousand Hz.

The 40mm driver promises better performance to play music clearly. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the product’s compact design, but criticize the lack of USB connection ports and the difficulty to connect via Bluetooth.

Pros: good finish

good finish Cons: no USB connection ports

More boxes for up to R$ 240

The JBL Clip 4 is sold in several finish colors, in addition to having a short handle for carrying the device. With three buttons on the front, there are two for volume control and another for playing music. On the back side, you can find a power key and another to activate wireless connectivity via Bluetooth. The bottom offers a single USB port for wired connection to other devices. The equipment promises autonomy of ten hours, water resistance and a power of 5 Watts can prices from R$ 349.

The main differences to the Clip 3 model mainly consist of the less angular design, more robust power and dust residue protection. The response frequency is between 70 Hz and 20 thousand Hz. Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon, consumers highlight the bass and clear sound. However, they criticize the absence of microphones to answer calls.

Pros: power meets what is expected

power meets what is expected Cons: Battery reports last less than advertised

The JBL Flip Essential has a vertical cylindrical design and a single speaker, which extends throughout the electronics body. The product is available at the retailer for R$ 443. The hardware promises a power of 16 Watts, combined with a frequency response that oscillates between 80 Hz and 20 thousand Hz. Battery autonomy reaches up to 10 hours, and the outer fabric is water resistant.

The product features a single power button on the surface of the body, USB input for power and data transmission, and Bluetooth connectivity compatible with mobile devices. Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, users rate good bass sound reproduction, but some mention Bluetooth connection failures.

Pros: good finish

good finish Cons: reports of problems with the wireless connection

The JBL Flip 5 also features a vertical cylindrical design and is very similar to the previous item, but is distinguished by greater autonomy: the manufacturer promises up to 12 uninterrupted hours of music for R$569. In addition, it offers wireless connection via Bluetooth with smartphones and tablets, and high water resistance for beach or pool parties. The peripheral contains a single speaker, which branches across the entire surface, with a power of 20 Watts and a frequency response between 65 Hz and 20 thousand Hz.

It is possible to use the USB input to connect to other electronics or even to recharge the system. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the peripheral’s great performance when playing music. However, criticize the fact of not playing music while charging.

Pros: good finish

good finish Cons: Reports of the battery not lasting as long as advertised

