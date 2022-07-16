Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Exercise Is A Real Nightmare For Many Women – NiT

In addition to taking care of her physique, the actress has been betting on preserving her mental health through meditation.

If you usually follow the path of Jennifer Aniston, you should know that the actress attaches great importance to health and well-being, areas that she enhances through the inclusion of healthy habits in a regulated routine, but by no means restrictive.

Often, however, like any other person, the artist is faced with situations in which maintaining these customs becomes complicated, whether due to more demanding professional obligations or personal issues. Proving this is the case she mentioned in an interview with “Popsugar”. At the end of July, the eternal Rachel Green, from “Friends”, shared the demands of a recent project whose recordings took her from Hawaii to Paris on a three-month trip.

Despite acknowledging that this was an experience as beautiful as it sounds, he also stressed that it involved “a lot of hard work and long hours”. The stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that involved the whole process made things even more difficult.

“We were dodging Omicron like Donkey Kong [videojogo]”, commented Aniston while remembering the anxiety that waking up every day and taking a test to see if she was positive or not caused her, not least because an eventual infection required at least ten days of quarantine, which would sacrifice the entire production.

In this context, it is understandable that the artist’s training routine was affected. “I wasn’t training like I normally do,” she said. When she returned home she tried to quickly make up for lost time, but ended up hurting her back. Just now, she is “slowly returning” to her usual training routine and has been betting heavily on Pilates, as well as looking to sleep more and eat healthy.

With her busy schedule, it’s not surprising that Jennifer’s favorite workouts involve lifting weights and moving with little equipment, notes the publication. As far as core training is concerned, her favorite activities are the Russian twists and the plank. The latter is also one of her favorite arm exercises. “I love a three-minute plank,” she assured her.

For the actress, every moment is a good time to exercise, so she always has 5 to 8 kilo weights on hand, whether at home or in the hotel rooms where she stays. She added: “If I’m watching TV, feeling down, or just reading emails, I use my weights.”

To preserve mental health, the Hollywood star resorts to two practices. These are the recognition of one’s stress and anxiety, and meditation. “I really give a lot of credit to morning meditation.”

“I don’t wake up and go on without thinking. I wake up, stop for a moment. I don’t look at the phone. I try to have mindful mornings. [É um momento para] watch my thoughts. Only then do I know what I am doing, and understand my focus for the day.”

Jennifer Aniston’s routine motivated her to start training, but need clothes? Click on the gallery and discover some pieces that may interest you. These resulted from the successful partnership, which is now in its third collection, between Adidas and model Karlie Kloss. There are tops, leggins, coats and more.

