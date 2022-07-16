Jennifer Gray reveals premise of the sequel to “Dirty Dancing”

Actress Jennifer Gray has revealed the first details of the sequel to “Dirty Dancing: Hot Rhythm”, a production aired in 2020 and made official last May, which will meet her character, Baby Houseman, three decades after the events seen in the 1987 film.

It is worth remembering that the original feature took place in 1963. Thus, the plot of the sequel will find Baby in the 1990s.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actress said she was excited by the premise and explained her motivation to resume her most popular role.

“I’m excited about the challenge of going back into the story from a point of view of what happens 30 years later, when it’s the 1990s. What happens to the person who had this experience — what happened to them and what is now relevant to the original story at a different time,” she said.

Jennifer Gray points out that it will be impossible to recreate the magic of the original film, among other things because her partner in the musical, Patrick Swayze, died in 2009. “There’s no going back, there’s no way to recreate it again.” But he will try to make the sequel thrill fans.

He added: “I have no desire to try to remake the first film, compete with it, or make the sequel better than the original. The motivation is more about: what is the new story that will be told?”.

She concluded by saying that she accepted to participate in the project not because there was a perfect script. The script isn’t even ready. She was thrilled with the approach and the team involved. “At some point you just jump. Jonathan Levine (‘My Boyfriend Is a Zombie’) is a good director and screenwriter. I just thought, ‘These are good people and they seem to understand [o original]’”.

Currently in the script phase, the film is expected to begin production in the last quarter of the year.

It is worth remembering that “Dirty Dancing – Hot Rhythm” already had a sequel, but without the original characters. In 2004, Lionsgate released “Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights,” which featured new protagonists (Diego Luna and Romola Garai) and an updated version of the story of the young woman who falls in love with her dance instructor, much to her parents’ dismay. It was a resounding failure.

In 2017, the studio even tried to explore the franchise in a television remake, “Dirty Dancing – the Musical”, with Abigail Breslin in the role of Baby. And the result was worse than the sequel.

Unlike the two flops this century, the original “Dirty Dancing” was a box office phenomenon ($218 million worldwide on a budget of just $5 million) and the first film to sell over 1 million copies. on video – still in the days of VHS.

The film is also remembered for its soundtrack, which topped the charts at the time. The song “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”, which packs the final dance between Johnny (Swayze) and Baby (Grey), won an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Check out the trailer for the original movie below.