Jennifer Lawrence wears complementary colors in a summer cotton dress and mustard yellow mules in New York

Jennifer Lawrence took a walk through the streets of New York in her best summer dress.

The “Hunger Games” actress took an unofficial trip to the city. The last time we saw Lawrence, she was having breakfast and lunch with her husband, Cook Maroney In slouchy, casual couple outfits like a New York couple. Flying alone on Friday, she took matters into her own hands, ran some errands and crossed the city alone in an unforgettable summer dress.

Jennifer Lawrence looks radiant in a blue plaid dress as she strolls through New York City. – Credit: Philip Ramales / SplashNews.com

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Lawrence walked around in a bright blue cotton sundress with short puff sleeves and a full skirt. The chest is constructed as a dark blue fabric corset, Fits the star frame, and flowing into a flowing skirt, creating contrast. The chest and waist pieces were attached to small silver hooks, mimicking the clasps on the front of most underwear. The skirt was pleated where it met the edge of the bodice piece to encourage volume and definition. There was a distinct change in color and pattern as the fabric moved from the bodice to the skirt piece. Lawrence appeared in a gold chain necklace with a small gold pendant and her hair fell off her shoulders.

Jennifer Lawrence in a blue plaid dress strolling through the streets of New York. – Credit: Philip Ramales / SplashNews.com

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Lawrence traded in his sandals and sneakers for something a little less casual, and donned some mustard yellow mules. The shoes had a brown wooden heel that was as low as most mules, and the heel sported a round peep detail. This summer shoe is the perfect addition to a brighter sundress, and both styles complement each other well. Lawrence clearly knows his color wheel because even the color scheme is free, the brownish yellow adds a little sparkle that the deep blue lacks. be casual Or man, Lawrence never disappoints.

