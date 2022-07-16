Joey King Received Valuable Life Advice From Brad Pitt While Filming Bullet Train

Along with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, the actress will star in a millionaire action movie next month.

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022, Bullet Train is on track to make its debut. Scheduled for release on August 4 this year, the production has been gaining more and more prying eyes, promising a mix of action and comedy that will surprise viewers.

Through an interview for the magazine Men’s JournalJoey King, one of the stars of the plot, shared some details about the film, revealing that he learned a lot from his co-star, Brad Pitt, during the recordings.

“I learned a lot from Brad, some amazing life lessons”said the actress.“He’s been in the spotlight for so long. It’s such a strange thing to deal with. Only a small amount of people know exactly what it’s like. Brad was so kind to help someone like me.”he added.

Furthermore, Joey also shared: “Bullet Train (in the original) is a truly important film that I can’t believe I was a part of. I’ve been acting for a long time, but I had a moment of, ‘Wow, this is insane. I’m in an action movie directed by David Leitch, with Brad Pitt’. Brad is absolutely hysterical in this movie.”

If crucial details about the plot are still scarce, in the conversation, King revealed some characteristics about his role, saying that he will live a dangerous assassin in the plot.

“I love my character, Prince. She’s so badass, and so crazy. I learned a lot about guns and being a super cool assassin. I always had a little action movie star in my bones.” finished.

WHAT IS THE BULLET TRAIN STORY?





In Bullet Train, Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is a peculiar assassin who boards a train with only one duty: to protect a briefcase. During the journey, he comes across some colleagues who realize that their missions are connected in a not very friendly way. With chaos reigning during the trip, the character will have to work around problems while trying to figure out a way to get off the fastest train in the world.

Directed by David Leitch (John Wick – Back to the Game), the feature is based on the 2010 book by award-winning Japanese writer, Kotaro Isaka. It is worth mentioning that the adaptation still marks the third time that a work by the author will end up on the big screen, as the thrillers Grasshopper (2015) and Golden Slumber (2018) are based on the books Three Assassins and Remote Control, respectively.

