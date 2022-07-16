Journalist gets angry with teenager during ‘live’ and slaps him

A Pakistani journalist starred in an unusual scene during live entry on local TV. Surrounded by many people, Maira Hashmi was talking about the celebrations of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha when suddenly, slapped a teenager who was next to him.

After receiving much criticism on social media for her behavior, the reporter defended herself, stating that the young man was bullying a familydespite peaceful attempts to stop it.

“This boy was harassing a family during the interview, which made the family upset. I first tried to tell him that his behavior was not good, but he didn’t listen and went on to annoy the family even more. I therefore decided that the boy’s behavior should no longer be tolerated”she said, according to the Daily Pakistan.

Many netizens, however, supported the “liquid Paper”how they classified the attitude.

“He deserved”posted several on Twitter.

“You do the right thing, ignore the Puritans”amended the also journalist Mona Khan, on the social network.

Maira Hashmi Photo: Playback/Instagram

“That’s not cool, that’s abuse. Do you slap your son like that? I’m disappointed.”asked a netizen, in the opposite direction.

“She has to focus on work and not slap boys”posted another.

Occurred between the 8th and 12th of July, Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is a Muslim festival that follows the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca. It is celebrated by Muslims around the world in memory of the willingness of the prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ishmael according to the will of God, according to religious tradition.