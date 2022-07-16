Júlio Gracco, from Botafogo, is elected the best Communications Executive in South America; Cloak of Inequality is awarded

Communications Manager Botafogo, Julius Gracco was elected the best South America Communications Executivein award from the South American Confut 2022. The result was announced at an event held on Friday night, in São Paulo.

– Very happy and very honored to have been elected the best Communications Executive in South America. Even more so for having the opportunity to represent the Botafogo institution at the awards and taking the Club’s brand to the highest point in which I was able to contribute directly. There is no greater reward than seeing the most beautiful star in the world shining where she deserves to be. This award was shared with many people who had a direct impact on this achievement, especially our tireless comrades in Communication. They are outstanding people who donate themselves to the limit to deliver the best results. May this award serve as an inspiration to many others and may lifting this cup (and so many others) become a routine for us. The best way to transform the Club is to change from within – and this is being built very well under the leadership John Textor. Let’s go for more 🔥 Thanks, Confu Sudamericana – wrote Julio Gracco, who competed with Pablo Ruiz (Racing) and Victor Rios (Cruzeiro).

Another award for Botafogo went to the campaign Cloak of Inequalitywhich was elected the best Social or Sustainable Action.

Among the finalists, André Mazzuco competed as the best Football Executive, Raphael Rezende as the best Data Analysis Professional and “Botafogo and Estrela BET – Get vaccinated” as the best Campaign, but were not awarded.