KinnPorsche: facts on and off the set

KinnPorsche It’s over and a lot of fans are really sad that we won’t have more Kinn and Porsche, VegasPete and KimChay left out. So to extend a little more about this series that was highly acclaimed worldwide, ranking first every week and gave a lot to talk about, we prepared a list of some facts and curiosities that can make the experience of rewatching or remembering the series more incredible. .

The list contains some facts about the series, so if you have a problem with spoilers, this might not be the right time to read this list. If you want to know more about KinnPorsche, read this text first, watch the series and then come back here and see everything. But if you don’t mind, or won’t watch it, but want to know more about it, you can continue reading the list.

Starting with scenes you may have seen somewhere else. Like many television and cinematographic productions, it is possible to see references to other works, whether by a scene, speech, image or actions made by a character. In three scenes, from different episodes, the character Porsche performs certain actions that remind us of remarkable moments from old cinematic classics.

The first refers to As Panteras (2000). When the character Dylan Sanders (Drew Barrymore) is tied to a chair, and the bad guys approach her, she stops them by putting both legs up, keeping a distance between them and her. In KinnPorsche, early on in the series, to convince him to work as his bodyguard, Kinn kidnaps Porsche and keeps him tied to a chair. Porsche makes the same move as Dylan, to keep Kinn’s other security guard away from him. It was just one of the raised legs, but still, it was very reminiscent of the Charlie’s Angels scene.

The second scene is super famous and has been repeated in several other movies and series. Who doesn’t remember the revelation scene of Sandra Bullock in Miss sympathy (2000)? After a transformation to leave the policewoman Gracie Hart in the standard required by beauty competitions, the policewoman goes towards her partner, parading and showing that she is a wonderful woman, until for a second the girl loses her balance because she is not used to wearing high heels and falls, giving a change. the tone for the comic. Porsche he also has his moment of transformation, of bartending the security of the mafia, and he does the same parade, but it’s not a leap that knocks our protagonist down.

The third scene is from a much older movie. The scene is from Risky Business (1983), where we have Tom Cruise’s character, Joel Goodsen, slipping down in just a dress shirt, underwear and socks, singing to Bob Seger’s Old Time Rock and Roll. Again, we have the dear Porsche repeating the scene, also only wearing a dress shirt, underwear and socks. (Boy likes to imitate a movie.)

Let’s go to the list: