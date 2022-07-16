Kristen Stewart: “Crimes of the Future” and 6 other bizarre movies with her

“Crimes of the Future” premiered last Thursday (14) in Brazilian cinemas. The title, starring Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart, caused a great deal of controversy because of its bizarre scenes that shocked the public, to the point of making a large part of the audience leave the screening room on account of them. The fact is that the eternal Bella Swan from “Twilight” has already made all kinds of movies, including some quite exotic. See 6 bizarre features starring the actress!

1 – “Devil’s Throat”

In the movie, Cooper (Dennis Quaid) and Leah (Sharon Stone) move from New York to a city in the United States. But they end up finding a house with a dark past, where several murders took place.

2 – “Melinda’s Silence”

Melinda Sordino (Kristen Stewart) enters high school confused, depressed and lonely. For having called the police during a party, she is rejected by her colleagues. What they don’t know is that the young woman was raped on the occasion. Trauma complicates her relationship with her parents and she finds support in her art teacher (Steve Zahn) as she tries to move forward.

3 – “The Messengers”

When a family moves from Chicago to a farm in North Dakota, Jess (Kristen Stewart) realizes how terrifying isolation can be after she and her brother, good (Evan Turner/Theodore Turner), start seeing appearances.

4 – “When I Met You”

This title takes place in a future where there is a new race of human beings, who are peaceful, righteous and emotionless. Everything changes when a disease that triggers feelings in their hosts begins to spread, causing them to be excluded from society. Silas (Nicholas Hoult) is infected, but realizes that Nia (Kristen Stewart) has feelings too, but she manages to hide them. They feel a kind of intimacy for the first time and decide to run away.

5 – “Personal Shopper”