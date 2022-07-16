Largest Army training center in the country tests missiles with 100% Brazilian technology; video | Goiás

The country’s largest Army training center, Forte Santa Bárbara, carries out field tests with 100% Brazilian technology missiles (see the video above). The area is the size of the city of Rio de Janeiro, according to the corporation, with 115 thousand hectares. The missiles and rockets produced at the base are capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300km.
The rocket and cruise missile launch program focuses on the Army Artillery Command. Boxes with the capacity to store two missiles and four rockets, on average, are kept on site.
Colonel Vasconcelos Leite, commander of the missile and rocket group, reported that three shooting missions with training weapons have already been carried out. The TS-09 rocket, which reaches a target up to 10km away, and the SS-60, with a range of 60km, were used in the test.
Army tests a 100% Brazilian technology missile that can reach 300km away, in Formosa, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera
The military base has a space equipped with technology to control the path of cruise missiles and rockets, from where it is possible to follow the path that the weapon takes until it reaches the target.
Captain Raphael Nóbrega Santos, who heads the simulation division, explained that there are levels of testing and simulation with missiles.
“We have constructive simulation, for example, which is the part of planning and chart work, and this is integrated into the virtual part, where we have a logical scenario and we can verify the effects on the target, whether or not the objective of the project was achieved. exercise”, clarified the official.
Army base in Formosa has 115 thousand hectares, equivalent to the city of Rio de Janeiro. — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera
