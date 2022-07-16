‘Little Miss Sunshine’: where is the protagonist Abigail Breslin? | TV & Famous

There’s no way to think about “Little Miss Sushine” film released in 2006, without thinking about the face of Abigail Breslin. The actress, who played Olive, marked generations by starring in the feature film nominated for four statuettes in the Oscar – winning two categories (Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor [Alan Arkin]). The production will be shown this Saturday, 7/16, at “Supercine”.

In the plot, Olive puts her father, uncle, grandfather, brother and mother on a long journey across the United States in order to participate in the Little Miss Sunshine pageant. The journey turns out to be a great way to connect the dysfunctional family full of differences.

With only 9 years old at the time, Abigail played Olive and, soon after, participated in music videos and other films. Currently, she pursues her artistic career more discreetly with participation in “Zombieland: Double Tap” and “Dirty Dancing: The Musical”. Between 2015 and 2016, she was one of the stars of the series “Scream Queens”. No project spoke as loudly as “Little Miss Sunshine”.

Abigail Breslin in 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram