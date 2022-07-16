Madame Web | Adam Scott joins Dakota Johnson in the cast of the new Sony movie

(Images: Getty Images, Marvel)

Sony’s universe of Marvel characters continues to expand. Now it was time to Adam Scott join the cast of “Madame Web“, which will feature Dakota Johnson in the lead role.

Scott comes from the success of the Apple series “Break“, which earned him an Emmy nomination. He is also known for “Parks and Recreation” and “The Good Place“.

Created by writer Denny O’Neil and artist John Romita Jr., Madame Web first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man #210“, published by Marvel Comics in November 1980. Known as Cassandra Webb, she is portrayed as a blind, elderly woman who suffers from a chronic neuromuscular disease, which makes it difficult for her to move and breathe. Because of this, she is connected to a life support system that looks like a spider’s web and makes it impossible for her to participate in combat. Clairvoyant, she has precognitive abilities and keeps a close eye on the entire Spider-Verse, in addition to having mentored Peter Parker and several heroines who took on the mantle of Spider-Woman.

After the success of “Venom 2” it’s from “Spider-Man: No Return Home“Sony bets heavily on its universe of characters. The studio will release “morbius“, with Jared Leto, in theaters still in 2022, in addition to having a movie in the development of the villain Kraven the Hunter, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the main role.

In addition to Scott and Johnson, the cast also includes Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor and Tahar Rahim.

There is still no release date for the Madame Web movie.