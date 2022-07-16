Mantuan says goodbye to Corinthians in an emotional post on Instagram; check out

This Friday, Gustavo Mantuan made a farewell post to Corinthians on his Instagram. The athlete agreed a one-year loan contract with Zenit, from Russia, in a negotiation that involved the arrival of Yuri Alberto to Timão. The player declared himself to the alvinegro club and said that his departure is not a goodbye, but a “see you later”.

“Hard to find words for this moment! It was 15 years at this club, which welcomed me and my family with open arms. Club that was with me in my worst and best moments to date! I managed to fulfill my dream of playing professionally for the biggest club in Brazil. Celebrating a goal inside our Arena with all the loyal fans is a feeling that only those who live know and with a more special taste for those who have defended this club since they were 6 years old. Now another one of the crazy bunch is going to conquer the world. Eternally grateful for everything Corinthians has given me… And as I said, this will never be a goodbye, but a see you later”, wrote the athlete on his Instagram

Revealed by Timão, Gustavo Mantuan debuted for the professional team in 2020, at the time coached by Vagner Mancini. The striker scored his first goal for Corinthians this season, in a 2-1 victory against Vasco da Gama, in São Januário, for the Brasileirão.

Throughout his career at Corinthians, including at the base, the player lived with injuries that kept him away from football for long periods. In 2019, still in the youth team, Mantuan suffered a ligament injury in his left knee and spent more than eight months on the ground. For the professional, shortly after scoring his first goal, the player had the same injury playing for the Brazilian Under-20 Team and only returned to play in 2021.

However, 2022 was the rebirth of the athlete by Timão. A fundamental part of Vítor Pereira’s team, the player won the title and was fundamental in decisive matches, such as the 4-0 victory against Santos, in the first game of the Copa do Brasil, when the athlete scored one of the goals.

Throughout his career, the athlete played 43 games with the white shirt and scored six goals. Mantuan goes along with Ivan to Zenit, from Russia, on a one-year loan. In exchange, the European club released Yuri Alberto to work at Timão, for the same period. It is worth remembering that this Wednesday, the Parque São Jorge club published the athlete’s new contract at the IDB.

