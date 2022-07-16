Marvel’s Upcoming Series on Disney+

Marvel doesn’t rest. Despite recent controversies, which point to precarious working relationships in the productions, the studio remains on the rise. And so it will remain for years to come. That’s because the studio, despite having retired some of its biggest heroes, still has countless cards up its sleeve. Although Iron Man and Captain America have all left the scene, the Fantastic Four, Blade and X-Men should be arriving. Whether through Marvel movies or series.

The future, then, is promising. If not in quality, at least in quantity. She-Hulk, for example, still turns up some noses, with many discredited as to the production. Other titles, in turn, should further strengthen the ties between Cinema and TV, creating an increasingly cohesive and firm shared universe.

So let’s peek into the future and get to know the upcoming Marvel releases on Disney+.

I am Groot

A very cute animation is scheduled for August 10th. With Vin Diesel lending the voice to the alien again, I Am Groot is, in short, a collection of short films with Baby Groot. Thus, we will see the hero growing up in the galaxy, facing adventures with new and old characters.

She-Hulk

Premiering on August 17th, She-Hulk It starts with the negative. That’s because even the fans didn’t buy the idea. Marvel, however, is still betting on the product. In the plot, Jennifer Walters is a lawyer specializing in the cause of superhumans. She herself, however, will join the ranks of the powerful after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner.

Halloween Special (no official title)

Seasoned songwriter Michael Giacchino makes his directorial debut with a mysterious Halloween special. Little is known about the project, however. It is estimated, however, that it debuts in October 2022 and has Gael Garcia Bernal in the cast.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

James Gunn and his galactic heroes return in a holiday special. Scheduled for December, the project should set the stage for the characters’ third cinematic title. Thus, it must function as a filler, without messing up the main mythology too much. But it should also have important clues about Marvel’s next years in cinema.

Secret Invasion

Still no release date set, Secret Invasion will feature Nick Fury and Talos facing off against the evil Skrulls. A bit of the saga was hinted at in previous series, such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for example. Furthermore, the new show should insert some important elements and characters for the next phase of the studio. A great cast is confirmed: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.

ironheart

No premiere date, ironheart follows Riri Williams, a girl who manages to be the first to get the mechanical suit since Tony Stark.

Armor Wars

With very little information, it is only known that Armor Wars will feature Don Cheadle living his own adventure as the War Machine. This project must have close links with ironheart, and must continue the narrative proposed there.

Loki, season 2

With critical and public success – and several Emmy nominations -, Loki will return for a second season. The premise, however, is uncertain and, until then, a lot can change in the Marvel universe.

What If, season 2

Along the lines of the first year, it will bring alternative stories to the great events of the MCU. One of the chapters, for example, promises to focus on the story of Black Widow, explored in a recent film.

marvel zombies series

Zombies are a huge hit in the comics. There are several arcs that approach and mix undead with their heroes. We caught a glimpse of the zombies in a chapter of the first season of What If and, finally, we will have an exclusive spin-off about the monsters.

echo

With Alaqua Cox, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio (reprising their roles), echo has a mysterious premise and uncertain date. It is known to center on the character Echo, who appeared in Archer hawk. It will have the presence of Daredevil and the Kingpin.

Agatha: House of Harkness

A spin-off that nobody asked for and that promises to be of no use in the MCU, Agatha will follow the villain of WandaVision, which in turn was no longer a big deal. Dates and further details were not released.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Freshmen Year promises to accompany the school years of the official Spider-Man of the Marvel universe. The plot takes place, then, before Civil war.

X-Men 97

One of the most promising and exciting titles on the list, X-Men 97 it’s exactly what you think and hope it is: a continuation of the 1990s animated series. Yes! The one with the classic opening!

Series about Wakanda (untitled)

Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther, was hired to helm a Marvel series about Wakanda and its people. It is unknown how the show would be connected with Wakanda Forever, Panther’s second film.

Other Marvel series

Other Marvel series include a spin-off of Shang-Chi, a reboot of demolisher more faithful to the MCU, a series of Nova and another about Wonder Man. All do not have casting details, premiere or synopsis.