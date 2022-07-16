Mazzuco cites Botafogo’s “different project” with Matheus Nascimento | botafogo

Botafogo has already shown Matheus Nascimento the project they propose to renew the striker’s contract. This Friday, André Mazzuco commented on the idea that John Textor has for the 18-year-old at a press conference. According to Bota’s football director, a differentiator lies in the fact that it has a “multi-club platform” available for a more complete development.

– It’s not a project that we’re going to get here and show what the project is, but you already know a lot. In the case of Matheus, we have a great opportunity to have a multi-club platform. Botafogo is a club on the platform, like Lyon, Crystal Palace… It doesn’t mean we’re going to sell to Crystal Palace, but we can use the platform to improve players, create programs and important moments. He was offered a different project. But it was, yes, something really cool personally done by John, by Doug (Freedman), from Crystal Palace, by me and Luís.

In addition to Botafogo’s move to renew with Matheus Nascimento, the club is also looking to hire other players. According to Mazzuco, there is no specific number of reinforcements for the second window of the year. However, the idea is that it is not something as numerous as it was in the first semester.

– In terms of number, you never have a fixed number, the fact is that on the 15th you don’t do anything anymore. We try to close those that are forwarded. Opening other needs, let’s look for them. The sooner, the better for adaptation. You prepare a squad with the competition in progress is not so easy. The ideal is to have the end of the season and everything.

See other topics from André Mazzuco’s press conference

Response to the elimination crowd

– Within the elimination, it was not in the plans. Internally, we aimed to move on to the next phase. It wasn’t what we wanted, not even as a technical goal, which was to pass at least one more phase, regardless of the opponent. What we need is to seek balance in the Brasileirão. Football needs time. We will always understand the moments of dissatisfaction, because they are ours too, but internally we have to maintain consistency. We are going to work, recover the players that have to recover, bring the ones that have to bring.

– Every hour has a subject being worked on in the press. A lot leaks out. This ends up hurting the club. Let’s hear some things that will bother you because they are not true, but let’s continue the work. Theoretically we still have one more month before closing the window. It was very important for Marçal to come earlier to readapt to Brazil, because he also has the family factor of coming back here and he has to be well here to perform. Next week, the players will be available. Trading does not depend only on us, there are other people involved.

– We see little in Brazil the negotiations concluded and that do not work out. This happened in our favor in this second window, and we have to be careful that it doesn’t happen. We are, yes, looking for those qualifications and opportunities over squad positions. It’s a short cast and that’s what we’re trying to tinker with. We have a very clear objective, in the first window, to give a qualifier, in the second the idea was to give a qualifier and that’s how Botafogo’s job will be, not only in this Brazilian. We know that football is time and we are prepared.

Injuries and Medical Department

– The Medical Department has nothing to do with taking out and injuring a player. It is a misconception that the DM of the club blows up, but in fact the DM recovers player. It’s multifactorial. The DM has a great responsibility for recovery. We are having a string of misfortunes. When we talk about injuries, some we have control over, others we don’t. Trauma, for example, has no control. There is no such thing as twisting your knee because of the field.

– Kayque’s example now… Patrick had never had a risk problem, and there are some that you know there is a risk. It’s part, we’re in a high number this year and we’ve had a little bit of bad luck. If we are going to analyze Brazilian clubs, there are many players who are injured and no one knows why. We were unlucky with some injuries that took longer, like Victor Sá and Gustavo Sauer.

