‘Me, You’ brings James Franco back to screen after sex scandals

The actor James Franco will return to cinema to star in a historical drama, set in the aftermath of World War II. Four years after having withdrawn from acting, due to accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior, the American joins the cast of me, youby the director bille august.

The film is based on the book you, myin Erri De Lucaand accompanies the holidays of March (Hugo Hutton-Iilff), a 16-year-old teenager on the Italian island of Ischia. That’s where the young man meets nicola (Franco), an American soldier turned fisherman, tells him his stories about the war.

During the holidays, the teenager gets to know fall (Daisy Jacob), a mysterious 20-year-old girl victim of Nazi horrors. Marchtogether with what nicola tells him, seeks revenge and plans to burn down a property occupied by a group of German tourists. Behavior has only one goal: to conquer fall.

In an official statement, the actor says he is “excited to embark on this phenomenal project and work with the legendary Bille August”. Franco also highlights the work of the director and the “brilliant argument” of the drama.

It should be remembered that James Franco was one of the public figures affected by the complaints that emerged with the movements #TimesUp and #MeToo. In June 2021, the actor paid around $2.2 million for the sexual misconduct lawsuit against young students, following the allegations made against him. In addition, he had also been accused of trying to meet a 17-year-old girl in a hotel in 2014.

Last year, in an interview with The Jess Cagle Show, Franco spoke for the first time about the allegations. The actor confessed to being a sex addict and “completely blind to people’s feelings”.

In addition to James Franco, Daisy Jacob and Hugo Hutton-Iilff, he also joins the cast of the film Tom Hollander. The project was written by Greg Latter and produced by Sean O’Kelly, Marc Bikindou and Mark Hammond. Already Jad Ben Ammar and Leo Maidenberg assume themselves as co-producers. Shooting begins in September in Ischia and the feature film should hit theaters next year.

