‘Medida Provisoria’, film directed by Lázaro Ramos, premieres on Globoplay

The film directed by Lázaro Ramos, “Medida Provisoria”, arrives at Globoplay this month. The long, box office success in theaters and among critics, is scheduled to premiere on the platform on July 15.

The feature, the actor’s first in the position of director, is a fiction feature that takes place in a dystopian future in which the government forces “Afro-descendant citizens” to return to Africa, creating chaos, protests and a resistance movement that inspires nation.

‘Medida Provisoria’ has as protagonists Taís Araujo, Alfred Enoch and Seu Jorge and also has a large cast of 77 actors, including Adriana Esteves, Renata Sorrah, Mariana Xavier, Emicida, Flávio Bauraqui and Paulo Chun.

Another film that enters the catalog this month is “Eduardo e Mônica”, on July 29th. Directed by René Sampaio and produced by Bianca Felippes, the feature portrays the romance that rocked several generations, inspired by the iconic song written by singer-songwriter Renato Russo.

The couple starring Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone does everything to overcome their differences and live the greatest love story of all time.

