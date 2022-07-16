Meet Galoppo: the versatile midfielder who enchanted Ceni, dreams of Brazil and makes São Paulo negotiate with an investor

At 23 years old, Giuliano Galoppo is one of the most talked about names in Argentine football today. The reasons are varied. It ranges from the volley goal scored against Boca Juniors in Banfield’s 3-0 victory, in La Bombonera, on the last day 1st, for the Argentine Championship, to, of course, the public interest of Sao Paulo.

The president of the small Argentine club publicly revealed the Tricolor’s offer: US$ 4 million (about R$ 21.6 million), which was promptly refused.

– São Paulo told us that it had between 48 and 72 hours to close a reinforcement. And this is the money available. But we do not accept the first offer. The Brazilian club’s lawyer stayed here to continue talking. I really appreciate what he did, because he came to Buenos Aires and talked everything with us – said Banfield representative Eduardo Spinosa to the ‘Olé diary‘.

The Argentines’ counter-proposal is for US$ 6 million (almost R$ 32.5 million). Obviously money that Tricolor does not currently have available for signings. But what are the reasons that lead São Paulo to continue with the deal? O THROW! found out. And he discovered that the Julio Casares management sees the negotiation as a ‘watershed’ for the Morumbi club.

Galoppo in the days of Boca (Photo: Personal Collection)

1 – Brazilian football is attractive to Banfield’s jewel

Galoppo is formed by the youth teams of Atlético Rafaela, a modest club currently in the second division of the city of the same name where he was born.

Argentine football experts heard by the L! point out that the midfielder lost his ambition to play for the big local shirts due to the frustration he experienced in 2014, when he passed a Boca sieve and moved to the capital Buenos Aires.

In just under a year spent at La Bombonera, he was harshly criticized by the coaches, considered slow and ended up being dismissed. He returned to Rafaela and was later discovered by Banfield scouts, where he never left.

– I stayed at Boca in 2014, but then I got free, I returned to Rafaela and in 2016 I had the opportunity to come to Banfield. And I give everything for this shirt – said the revelation, in an interview with the portal ‘TYC Sports‘.

The experience in Boca made him admire other markets. And Brazil entered the radar for the higher values ​​that transfers to Europe yield here compared to Argentina. Apart from salary issues, which are also much bigger here, and the admiration of the local fans for athletes from Buenos Aires.

according to L! revealed, Galoppo has already settled the salary bases with São Paulo. He defined a contract until 2027. And that is why he has been helping Tricolor in negotiations with Banfield, including offering a percentage of his rights to be kept to the club to generate income in the event of a future sale.

– I have the goal of being able to play in European football, to be able to take the leap to have a chance in the Argentine national team. If that happens, all the better, but time will tell – completed the Argentinian jewel.

Part of this interest in working in Brazil comes from birth. Giuliano is the son of Marcelino Galoppo, a mid-career striker who passed through the base categories of the Argentine national team, Racing, Scottish football and was even approached to play in Cruzeiro and Fluminense in the 1990s.

The other part comes from the position of Banfield itself, who refused River Plate’s offer in June to release him and refuses to negotiate his revelations with the big teams in the neighboring country.

– It is very difficult to retain our talents, but there are players that we will not sell in Argentina. Galoppo is one of them – sacramented Spinosa, to the magazine ‘The Graphic‘.

Galoppo and his father, a former Racing striker (Photo: Personal Collection)

2 – Ceni was delighted with the sock and Tricolor runs after

The first time Rogério Ceni heard about Galoppo was in April, after the Campeonato Paulista. The analysis department and manager Rui Costa had been collecting data on the midfielder for at least a year. And they delivered the report produced to the coach, who asked for footage of the matches to analyze their positioning on the field.

There couldn’t be a better time. Galoppo is going through the best moment of his career. Precisely acting as Ceni wanted, floating in all midfield positions, whether as a second midfielder, helping to mark, to the frame, on both sides of the field. More than replacing Gabriel Sara, sold to English football for more than R$ 60 million, the Argentine has the same characteristics as Igor Gomes, who arouses passions in the tricolor commander.

Thus, assuming the position of heart of the team, Galoppo is the biggest highlight of Banfield, tenth placed in the Argentine Championship, but ahead of Boca Juniors and River Plate.

In 27 games this season, he has scored eight goals – he is the team’s top scorer of the year – and has provided two assists. In addition, he accumulates positive numbers: 67% hit on the long pass, 146 balls recovered and 55 tackles.

Three members of the tricolor analysis team saw Galoppo live on May 24, when the midfielder helped Banfield to hold a 1-1 draw with Santos even with two players sent off in the middle of Vila Belmiro, for the Copa Sudamericana. And they started contacts with the board of the Argentine club in the concentration in Santos (SP) to probe the hiring.

– We’ve been watching him for a long time, we’ve been watching this guy’s game all the time. We showed it to Rogério, who approved the hiring. But Banfield has a very strong financial side. The player does not want to stay in Argentina. But without an investor, there’s no way to bring it – said São Paulo’s football coordinator, Muricy Ramalho, to the ‘TNT Sports‘

Once the price charged by Porteños has been defined, the São Paulo dome runs after money. Representative Julio Casares wants to use the Argentine as the club’s pioneering project to hire reinforcements with the help of investors. Who are? Nobody knows. Only Casares, football director Carlos Belmonte, Muricy and Ceni. In order not to spoil the conversations, secrecy has been absolute. There is confidence in the belief that Galoppo could yield on later resale.

– It’s cocked. We’ve been dealing with it for some time. It’s like a sponsor and of course it has a counterpart. Investor wants something, it’s in that sense. We have no other way to hire – said Muricy.

The clues about who will be able to pay the bill for Galoppo are given by Muricy. He is a beginner in the middle of football, who has worked with Casares on other projects.

– We will announce it as soon as possible. And the goal is to hire people with the future, younger, who can do business later. Otherwise the investor does not want to. It has to be important for São Paulo, but for him too – added the former coach.

