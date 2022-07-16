Microsoft again angers the open source community

THE Microsoft recently presented new rules to be implemented in its digital store, which distributes Windows 10 and Xbox applications, to reduce abuses committed by (allegedly) malicious developers. Some of them are really good, like the ones that prohibit abusive pricing and submission of software that copies others.

On the other hand, Microsoft has deeply angered the community open source with a new specific rule, which would strictly prohibit the monetization of open source programs distributed on the MS Store, even by developers complying with the GNU/Linux Freedoms, which, as a rule, are allowed to sell their software.

On June 17, 2022, Microsoft updated the Microsoft Store usage policies to make the ecosystem fairer for everyone. The confusion with the open source community was caused by item 10.8.7, which says the following:

In cases where you (the developer) determine the price for your product or in-app purchases, all amounts, including sales and discounts, for your digital products or services must: Comply with all applicable laws, regulations and regulatory guidelines, which includes, without limitation, the FTC (Federal Trade Commission, US equivalent to Cade in Brazil) Guides against fraudulent/deceptive pricing;

Make no attempt to profit from open source/open source software, or other software generally available for free, nor be unreasonably priced relative to the features and functionality provided.

The points about leaving values ​​of programs normally distributed for free in others, or stopping attempts by devs to charge absurd prices for their solutions, are welcome modifications. However, the mention of “not profiting from open source software” is, to put it bluntly, unwise.

If we literally interpret what was published by Microsoft, the MS Store reserves the right to prohibit the distribution of open source commercial software and apps, in which there are a bunch of them, from the Shotcut video editor to the WinSCP FTP client, both distributed in the store.

The new rules for the Microsoft Store go into effect this Saturday (16), but the reaction from the open source community was so negative, that the Redmond giant included an addendum in item 10.8. for “having been understood differently from the original intention”.

Microsoft informs that the rule in question will be reviewed and updated, but has not set a date for this.

Microsoft and open source X free software

What happened here was yet another case of confusion, as the players involved don’t understand the difference between open source/open source and free software. In the 1980s, Richard Stallman defined the Freedoms of the GNU General Public License (GNU GPL, originally 1-3; Freedom 0 came later) as:

Freedom to run the program for any purpose; Freedom to study how the program works (free access to the source code) and modify it; Freedom to redistribute copies; Freedom to improve the program and release your modifications to the community for the benefit of all.

At the time (February 1986), Stallman wrote that he was not inclined to the idea of ​​a developer selling licenses to use open source programs, as in his understanding, charging for bundled services (support and maintenance) is the right way for community devs support themselves with their work. Still, today the GNU GPL license allows commercialization, as long as the Four Freedoms are observed and met.

Today, even Linux distributions like SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES), aimed at companies, can restrict their access for a fee (Red Hat is free, but it charges for corporate support), but the fact is that much of the community stays connected to the original philosophy, that everything open source should be free, which is not an official rule.

Returning to Microsoft, item 10.8.7 of the new rules for the MS Store is a case of confusion by probably overzealous. Redmond likely mandated that every open source program to be distributed in its store should be free, to protect original developers (both those in the open source community and large corporations) against individuals copying, and charging, for apps cloned from the originals.

However, the language used in the text, if interpreted literally, prohibits the original devs from fixing prices on open source solutions, even proving that they are the real copyright holders, including the source code, subject to patents and, according to the Convention of Bern, followed by several countries, USA and Brazil included, the rights belong to the original author.

There are a number of issues that Microsoft has not addressed directly. Bradley M. Kuhn and Denver Gingerich, activists at the Software Freedom Conservancy, an NGO that provides legal support and services to open source projects, published a text about the dangers that the original rule presented, in which Microsoft could create an environment that confronts the defined in Copyleft models, which offers fewer restrictions under the FOSS/FLOSS licensing model.

At the same time, Kuhn and Gingerich say that a counter-argument used by Microsoft, that it would limit monetization to “a single true developer” of a solution, could pave the way for toxic practices such as freeware: basic versions with apps with limited features, while building a paywall around essential functionality.

A good example of this is the current WordPress plugin ecosystem, where the average offers less than 10% of features for free, while charging expensive (many, in subscription models) to free up access to the rest of the functions.

In addition, Microsoft at least acknowledged that it may have gotten its foot in the door, and displeased the open source community, which despite all the company’s advances (releasing PowerShell, Skype and SQL Server, joining the Eclipse Project and launch large Linux distros and for IoT devices), still doesn’t look favorably on it. And this episode in no way improves the relationship between both parties.

Source: TechCrunch