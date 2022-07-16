Microsoft beat Google for Netflix ad plan

Last Wednesday (13), Netflix confirmed Microsoft as a partner for future cheaper plans, with ads. Advertisements during content available to subscribers, however, almost ended up in Google’s hands.

That battle was won by Microsoft. Understand how:

Following the recent loss of subscribers after more than a decade, Netflix revealed in April that it would be interested in offering cheaper plans through ads during streaming. Since that revelation, company executives have started talking to a few companies to sign this ad deal, including Comcast Corp, NBC Universal, Roku and Google.

However, there was no progress in any of these negotiations due to competition in video and movie streaming services that these companies provide. After all, Google owns YouTube, Roku Channel is owned by Roku, and the Peacock service is owned by conglomerate NBC Universal.

In this way, it would not pay for Netflix to close a deal with companies that have competing services in the segment. Microsoft, in turn, does not have a service that could compete directly in streaming movies, series and videos.

In December 2021, AT&T sold the Xandr ad platform to Microsoft. With this acquisition, Xandr has shown great potential to ensure the privacy and protection of user information on the services that Microsoft, and now Netflix, advertises for.

In a blog post following the announcement, Greg Peters, COO of Netflix, reinforced the importance of user privacy when he signed a deal with Microsoft. “Microsoft has the proven ability to support all of our advertising needs as we together build a new ad-supported offering. Most importantly, Microsoft has provided the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales sides, as well as strong privacy protections for our members,” Peters wrote.

Value of proposals

In your newsletter to insider, Jordan Parker Erb stated that according to sources involved in the lawsuit, Netflix needed to grow its revenue faster. As such, the proposal submitted by Google was low compared to what is expected by executives of the streaming service.

In addition to the partnership guaranteeing new plan options for Netflix, Microsoft will also benefit from announcing with the company. Xandr will be able to further leverage its advertising with Netflix and integrate it with services such as Connected TV (CTV) and Xbox.

“Marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to Netflix audiences and premium connected TV inventory. All ads running on Netflix will be available exclusively on the Microsoft platform,” Mikhail Parakhin, president of Microsoft Web Experiences, wrote in a statement.

With information from Hollywood Reporter and Insider.

Image: Sean Locke Photography/ Shutterstock

