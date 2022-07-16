The Mexican was wanted for the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, which took place in February of that year, and for other crimes related to drug trafficking and organized crime.

EEFE / Semar

Most Wanted Drug Dealer Rafael Caro Quintero Arrested in Mexico



the mexican Rafael Caro Quinterothe most wanted fugitive United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and for whom a reward of 20 million dollars was offered, was arrested this Friday, the 15th, in the municipality of Guachochi, in the state of Chihuahua, in the north of Mexico. Quintero, 69, was arrested after authorities found he had returned to minimal-scale criminal activity, according to official sources. The trafficker, arrested during an operation by the Secretary of the Navy (Semar)was wanted for the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, which took place in February of that year, and for other crimes related to drug trafficking and organized crime.

Founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, Caro Quintero was one of the top “capos” of the 1980s and one of the first to ship drugs on a large scale to the United States. Born on October 3, 1952 in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, birthplace of the great Mexican capos, Caro Quintero, who amassed a great fortune, founded his cartel together with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, aka “Don Neto”. Caro Quintero’s arrest comes days after a meeting between Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his counterpart from the United States, Joe Biden.

In late November 2019, a Mexican federal judge had granted the trafficker protection against extradition to the United States, where he was required for the murder of the DEA agent in 1985. However, in early October, the Supreme Court of Justice of Nação (SCJN) denied the protection against the extradition of the drug trafficker, a fugitive since he left prison in 2013 due to a court decision that was later overturned. Later, Caro Quintero, who was in prison from 1985 to 2013, was released by a decision that was also later overturned. In April 2018, the United States filed a new criminal case against the capo responsible for the kidnapping, torture and murder of agent Camarena. Upon release from prison, authorities assume that he joined the ranks of the Sinaloa Cartel and became involved in drug trafficking, which prompted the US to decide to file a new case in the Eastern District of New York court, the same in the United States. which Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was tried.

*With information from EFE