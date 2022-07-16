MP wants forensic examination of cell phone of bolsonarista who killed PT in Foz

The Public Ministry of Paraná (MP-PR), through prosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça, requested late this Friday afternoon (15) the conclusion of the pending investigations related to the investigation that investigates the murder of the municipal guard and treasurer of the PT , Marcelo Arruda.

As already reported by Brasil de Fato Paraná, lawyers assisting Marcelo’s family criticized the speed with which the investigation was closed. Among the complaints, the lawyers mentioned pending issues with expertise to be carried out, among them, on the cell phone of the author of the attack, federal criminal police officer José Jorge da Rocha Guaranho.

In his statement, prosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça states that he awaits, “in addition to the conclusion of the investigative activities by the Foz do Iguaçu Homicide Police Station, with the consequent insert of the formal indictment order of the investigated and conclusive report, the attachment of the expert reports eventually pending”. On Friday night, after a demonstration by the MP-PR, the Homicide Police Department sent the conclusive report. The agency is still awaiting expert reports.

For Daniel Godoy Junior, one of the lawyers for the victim’s family, the Public Ministry’s position echoes the inconsistencies of the final report presented this Friday morning by the Civil Police of Paraná. “The MP did not fall for the story of concluding the investigation without the expert reports. I imagine that for this reason the MP did not participate in the press conference, most likely they did not want to commit to the staging”, evaluates the lawyer.

In Godoy’s opinion, the press conference coordinated by the Civil Police was a “bullshit” to benefit the author of the attack. “The delegate’s conclusion in splitting the criminal’s executive action into two moments favors only the defense. It was understood that there was a political action, and then an emotional response action to ‘humiliation’. This facilitates the claim that the defendant acted in self-defense after unfair provocation by the victim. Note that Guaranho’s lawyer accompanied his wife”, observes the lawyer for the victim’s family.

The results of the investigation into the murder of Marcelo by the Bolsonarista Jorge Guaranho were presented by the Civil Police this morning. In a press conference, the delegate responsible for the case, Camila Cecconello, stated that the crime is not a political motive.

In addition to questioning the absence of expertise on the perpetrator’s cell phone, the lawyers criticize the presence of delegate Iane Cardoso, a recognized supporter of President Bolsonaro.