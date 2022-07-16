Multilaser launches DJI Mini 3 Pro drone in Brazil

Multilaser is launching the DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone in Brazil. The mini aircraft has an estimated flight time of about 30 minutes, obstacle detection in three directions, and 4K video.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is the successor to the Mavic Mini 2, but even more compact and can be fully folded for easy transport. The new model has front and rear dual vision sensors, expanding the obstacle detection range. The drone also has a new gimbal that unlocks more camera angles.

DJI’s new drone features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera sensor, with dual native ISO. The model has an aperture of f/1.7 and captures photos up to 48 MP and videos up to 4K at 60fps. The camera can even rotate 90 degrees to take pictures and videos in portrait orientation.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro has a normal color profile for quick on-screen editing, plus D-Cinelike for post-editing. Digital video zoom is up to 2x for 4K, 3x for 2.7K and 4x in Full HD. The drone delivers image performance with 2.4μm pixels, delivering clearer images even in low-light locations.

With an extended battery option, the Mini 3 Pro can achieve up to 47 minutes of flight time. And with the O3 transmission system, the drone offers a clear 1080p live view from up to 12km away.

It is worth noting that, weighing less than 249 grams, this drone can be flown without having to register with the ANAC in Brazil or the FAA in the United States. The DJI Mini 3 Pro goes on sale soon on the Multilaser website, with a starting price of R$8,999.

