Nascar driver stabbed to death at gas station in California | World

NASCAR star Bobby East, 37, died after he was stabbed while filling up his car at a gas station in California on Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The suspect is 27-year-old Trent William Millsap, who is known to frequent the area. It is assumed that he was also responsible for stabbing another man on the same date, before attacking East.

1 of 1 Suspected of stabbing and killing NASCAR driver Bobby East — Photo: Westminster Police Department Suspected of stabbing and killing NASCAR pilot Bobby East — Photo: Westminster Police Department

“The victim was found on the ground with a serious stab wound to the chest area,” Westminster Police said in a statement. “Agents provided first aid until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.”

Still according to police, the suspect is possibly armed and should be considered dangerous.