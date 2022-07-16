Nascar driver stabbed to death at gas station in California | World

NASCAR star Bobby East, 37, died after he was stabbed while filling up his car at a gas station in California on Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The suspect is 27-year-old Trent William Millsap, who is known to frequent the area. It is assumed that he was also responsible for stabbing another man on the same date, before attacking East.

Suspected of stabbing and killing NASCAR pilot Bobby East — Photo: Westminster Police Department

“The victim was found on the ground with a serious stab wound to the chest area,” Westminster Police said in a statement. “Agents provided first aid until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.”

Still according to police, the suspect is possibly armed and should be considered dangerous.

Bobby was a US Auto Club champion and considered a star in the racing world, earning the nickname “the most winning rookie” in over a quarter of a century. During his career, he recorded 22 USAC National Midget wins and raced in 42 NASCAR national competitions between 2005 and 2008.

