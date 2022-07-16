Negotiation with Fausto Vera does not evolve, but Corinthians continues in search of the player

O Corinthians has not seen the negotiation with Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera advance. Even so, the optimism of the board for the player remains. At the moment, the biggest obstacle to an evolution of the business has been reaching a consensus with Argentinos Juniors for the purchase price of the midfielder. The Buenos Aires team holds the rights to the 22-year-old.

According to information obtained by THROW!Timão made a first offer of 4 million euros (R$ 21.7 million, at the current price) for Vera, but the amount was considered low by the Argentines, who stipulated the value of 6.5 million euros (R$ 35.4 million at current exchange rates) to trade 80% of its asset.

However, in the same initial negotiations, the Corinthians board increased the amount offered by Fausto Vera, but still without reaching the numbers that Argentinos Juniors want.

The amount desired by the Argentine club is currently less than the 10 million euros (R$ 54.4 million, at the current price) that they dreamed of selling the athlete. But the team decided to lower the figures due to the financial difficulties they are experiencing.

Even optimistic and still looking to buy Fausto Vera, Corinthians has adopted a lot of caution in the negotiation. The club knows the importance of reinforcing the squad with another midfielder, but the evolution of some athletes who were in the medical department, such as Maycon, makes Timão have time to negotiate a better value for the purchase of the new midfielder.

In addition to a first man in midfield, Corinthians football also monitors the offensive options for the wings. Kevin Velasco, from Deportivo Cali-COL, is the main name observed at the moment. Adolfo Gaich and Michael are also being watched. The first is at CSKA, from Russia, and the second at Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia. Both are dissatisfied with where they are currently.

The transfer window in Brazil opens next Monday and ends on August 15th.