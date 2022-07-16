Netflix Releases New Scene From “Persuasion”, Its New Movie With Dakota Johnson; watch

Inspired by Jane Austen’s book, “Persuasion” arrived in the streaming catalog this Friday (15)

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 7/15/2022 at 4:30 pm – Updated at 4:47 pm

Netflix released this Friday (15), a never-before-seen scene from “Persuasion”, its new film starring Dakota Johnson (“Madame Teia”), to announce the production’s arrival in her catalogue.

Inspired by the novel of Jane Austenthe preview shows a fun scene in which Anne Elliot (Johnson) plays with the food when trying to imitate the captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), which appears shortly afterwards. Watch:

Anne Elliot + Frederick Wentworth… PERSUASION is finally here and so are they 💌 pic.twitter.com/6OS3nvWopC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 15, 2022

The story revolves around Anne Elliot (Johnson), a single woman who fell madly in love with the young naval officer, Captain Frederick Wentworth (jarvis), but her family did not approve of the relationship and persuaded her to break off the romance. Years later, she decides to reconnect with Wentworth and tries to give love another chance.

Henry Golding (“A Second Chance To Love”) completes the cast, bringing the Mr. Elliot. Carrie Cracknellwho has already worked on the first adaptation starring Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”), televised by the BBC in 2007, takes over the direction of the new Netflix project.

“Persuasion” is now available on Netflix.

