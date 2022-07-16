New CNH 2022 begins to be issued; see if the exchange is mandatory

Drivers can now request the issuance of the new National Driver’s License (driver’s license) if it’s necessary. The document was reformulated with the aim of bringing more security and a new standardized look to the international model.

Due to its gradual implementation, so far, the issuance of the new driver’s license not compulsory. However, the new document had already been approved by Contran (National Transit Council) in December 2021.

Check out the news brought with the new CNH:

International standard

To make life easier for drivers, the new model meets all international requirements and has the Machine Readable Zone code, the same code used in passports. In addition, the document brings a table of license categories, allowing the driver to be easily identified when driving abroad.

New visual identity

The new CNH also gained new colors. The document has, predominantly, the colors green and yellow, which should help in the identification of Brazilian drivers.

New model

The new version of the license has fields for new information, such as the activity performed by the driver, medical restrictions, a table for identifying the types of vehicle that the driver is able to drive, among others.

security items

With the intention of bringing more security, the new document has information visible only under ultraviolet light and a hologram at the bottom to make counterfeiting more difficult. In addition to these items, the wallet continues with the QR Code technology.

CNH Digital remains

The CNH-e, made available a few months ago through the Digital Transit Wallet (CDT) application remains active, only now with changes, according to the updates made in the physical document.

When will the CNH change be mandatory?

It is important to highlight that there are some situations in which the exchange of driver’s license will be mandatory. See what they are:

When drivers are going to renew their license, due to the expiration of their CNH;

At the time of issuance of the portfolio;

If there is a need to change any information contained in the document;

In cases where you need to add a new category;

In cases of driver rehabilitation; and

When the driver wants to replace the driver’s license with a foreign driver’s license.