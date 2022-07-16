New WhatsApp function promises to change how audios are sent

O Whatsapp has become the largest messaging tool in Brazil. Although today we already have access to other means that work very well, there is something in the application that simply hooked Brazilians, so now there is no turning back. It is impossible to replace it.

And arguably one of the most noticeable big changes within the app was when the ability to send audio became available. A lot of people remember when this was still being considered, so the idea of ​​sending an instant voice message to someone seemed revolutionary.

We approved the practice and have not stopped using it. Now if there’s something that makes people angry is to send an audio and only later realize that the recording had flaws or that they had given wrong information.

Some workarounds have been released to resolve this issue. It is possible to delete the audio after it is sent, to pause it while it is being recorded, or to erase it before it is finished.

But this also caused some discomfort. The person who had already recorded a three-minute audio, for example, had to erase the entire message because of an error present at the end of his speech.

With that in mind, WhatsApp is releasing a new feature that will make you have no more problems with it. The big news, which is yet to be released, is the possibility of To edit the audio while you are still sending it.

This means that it will be possible to rewind specific parts of your audio, so that you don’t lose it completely, depending on which mistake is made.

This feature is not yet available to anyone, but the information has already been leaked. It must enter the testing phase. if you receive feedback positive from the people who test it, it could reach all devices soon.

Similar functions have already been requested by the app’s most loyal audience for some time, so this possibility will certainly please many people, especially those who like to send long audios.

And those who live with this type, won’t have to wait for the person to re-record a five-minute audio just because they missed something while talking.

It is also worth remembering that WhatsApp has been gaining more and more features as an application response to the various mods that arise to bring new features to it, but that are forbidden for the company.

Recently he received the update where it is possible to react with emojis to the things said by people in private conversations and also groups. It is also known that this feature will be updated soon with new reaction options.