Next Viva rerun was threatened by controversies of failed soap opera

Soap opera much requested by Viva viewers, Force of a Desire will finally win a rerun on the channel. The plot, signed by Gilberto Braga and Alcides Nogueira, should air in October, on the track where Alma Gêmea is currently performed.

Years ago, the love story between Ester Delamare (Malu Mader) and Inácio (Fábio Assunção) almost made it into the pay channel’s programming, but ended up canceled at the last minute. And this time, something similar just happens. Viva’s management considered giving up on re-presenting Força de um Desejo, according to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the journalist, all the controversy surrounding the approach to slavery in Nos Tempos do Imperador caused some directors to defend the cancellation of the rerun of Força de um Desejo. The plot takes place in the 19th century and brings enslaved people among its characters.

Fortunately, that didn’t happen. Force of a Wish was confirmed by Viva channel and is scheduled to premiere on October 24, at 3:00 pm and 11:45 pm.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Approaches

Force of a Desire is a telenovela that takes place in the 19th century, but was written in 1999. In other words, the approach to slavery in the plot of Gilberto Braga and Alcides Nogueira follows the look of that time, in which racial and social guidelines were not yet as discussed as they are today.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In practice, this means that the Strength of a Wish rerun can feature debatable sequels. However, any telenovela from years ago is likely to show the look of its time. Just notice, for example, how machismo was naturalized in Páginas da Vida (2006). The violence with which Léo (Thiago Rodrigues) treats Alice (Regiane Alves), for example, was not so impressive in the past, but now it is.

In other words, the way Força de um Desejo approaches the theme of slavery should not make its rerun unfeasible. In fact, the experience of reviewing a work like this serves, precisely, to realize how much the public debate on racial issues has advanced in the last 20 years (and how much still needs to be done). It is worth remembering that Força de um Desejo, through the slave nucleus, explored aspects of Bantu culture, of African origin, for the first time in a soap opera.

comparisons

The comparison with Nos Tempos do Imperador, then, is not justified. After all, the novel by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão was produced recently, in a completely different context. For this reason, his misguided approach to racism (as in the polemic about Pilar’s “reverse racism”) drew more attention.

And more: in fact, the biggest controversy of Nos Tempos do Imperador did not happen in the plot itself, but in its backstage, on the occasion in which the artistic director Vinícius Coimbra was accused of treating black and white actors unequally. That shouldn’t spill over into Force of a Desire.

Thus, the controversy surrounding In the Emperor’s Times in no way affects the reenactment of Force of a Wish. The 1999 soap opera is a top-notch production and revisiting it should be a good experience.