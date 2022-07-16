NFA Cup 2022: NOISE will not participate, informs LOUD; read press release | free fire

LOUD reported that NOISE will not participate in the NFA Cup, a Free Fire emulator championship that started last Friday and whose organization’s debut would be this Saturday. In a statement, LOUD stated that the NFA disqualified the team due to the presence of Arthur “Thurzin” in the squad. The player had been suspended in June, but, according to LOUD, “had his suspension revoked”. The NFA stated that the organization “opted out” of the tournament.

1 of 1 Leozin, Mito and Thurzin, Free Fire emulator NOISE players (LOUD) — Photo: Disclosure / LOUD Leozin, Mito and Thurzin, Free Fire emulator NOISE players (LOUD) — Photo: Disclosure / LOUD

During Saturday’s takedown broadcast, the NFA stated that it was LOUD’s decision not to contest the championship, citing that NOISE had four players signed up to get in on the action.

– The NFA would like to inform you that the NOISE team chose not to participate in this NFA Cup, despite having registered players Mito, Leozin, Next and Eltin. The NFA would like to advise that the NOISE team will remain registered and are more than welcome if they wish to return to competition during the competition.

NOISE’s starting lineup is made up of reinforcements Victor “Mito” and Leonardo “Leozin”, ex-Dollars (Los Grandes), in addition to Arthur “Thurzin” and captain Kauã “Next”. The lineup is commanded by coach Bernardo “Knight”. Former pro player, streamer Elton “Eltin” would be the reserve.

Check out the full statement from LOUD:

LOUD informs – to the active voices of its community and to all eSports fans – that NOISE, the organization’s team in the Free Fire emulator scenario, will unfortunately not participate in the NFA Cup 2022.

Only on Thursday, 07/14, after announcing with great satisfaction the members of the new NOISE team, the NFA League suddenly contacted the organization to communicate the disqualification of NOISE in the event that premiered yesterday. The reason, according to the NFA, is the return of the player Arthur “Thurzin” Fernandes, who had his suspension revoked for the NFA Cup dispute by the partners.

The NFA decision was never foreseen or expected by LOUD, as NFA and LOUD have been working together on implementing projects to make the area less toxic and more inclusive. In this sense, we confirm that, in relation to the aforementioned athlete, LOUD carried out with him, during his suspension, a strong professional, psychological and socio-educational follow-up, inside and outside the networks – as we stated at the beginning of June.

However, even aware of the measures adopted from the beginning, already in practice among all internal employees through an active calendar of lectures on prejudice in eSports and in society, led by names that are market references, unfortunately, the NFA did not consider the enough actions. It is important to emphasize that it is necessary to change internally in order to make public the change we want in the scenario.