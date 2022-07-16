Norman Reedus Like You’ve Never Seen It: The Walking Dead Star Is Unrecognizable In This ’90s Movie

Before becoming famous as Daryl Dixon in the series of zombies, the actor participated in the first feature film by Guillermo del Toro.

When The Walking Dead premiering the third part of its 11th and final season this October, will be the beginning of the end of a series that revolutionized the zombie apocalypse genre. But even when he says goodbye to fans, the franchise will live on thanks to spin-offs. Fear the Walking Dead will become the oldest, and three new ones are coming soon: the anthology Tales of the Walking Dead, the spinoff focused on Daryl and Isle of the Dead starring Maggie and Negan.

Audiences can therefore rest assured that at least the characters of Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will leave The Walking Dead undefeated. While the next productions do not see the light of day, Daryl’s interpreter is taking the opportunity to explore other artistic facets, such as writing. In May, he published his first book, “The Ravaged,” which quickly entered the world’s bestseller list. The New York Times.

The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Spoils Daryl Spin-Off, Confirms “Lost” Characters Return

However, Norman’s image remains closely linked to Daryl’s. It is even difficult to refer to the other roles of his career, although he had already played a few when he joined the cast of The Walking Dead. For example, that of Murphy MacManus in the movie Santos Punishiros (1999), as well as in the sequel Righteous Saints II – The Return (2009). And it will also be part of the third feature film, still without a release date.

In his filmography it is possible to find several well-known titles, in which a very young Norman (now 53 years old) takes on secondary roles. He was one of Paige’s (Rose McGowan) boyfriends on the show Charmed, in addition to having worked on Blade 2 (2002), 8 Millimeters (1999) or Mutation (1997).

It is precisely in the latter, one of Guillermo del Toro’s first as a director, that Norman appears truly unrecognizable. Unlike the other productions on his resume – in which the actor appears new, but absolutely recognizable – the 28-year-old Norman who starred in Mutation It’s bizarrely different. Check out:



Reproduction / Dimension Films





Reproduction / Dimension Films



Starring Mira Sorvino, Jeremy Northam and Josh Brolin, Mutation is a horror movie about monsters that is part of the collective imagination of several generations, having won two more parts in 2001 and 2003. In it, an epidemic caused by cockroaches kills about a thousand children in New York, without anyone being able to control it. . A scientist then creates a biological agent to end the plague. Three years later, this same professional discovers that the species manufactured in the laboratory has evolved and can destroy humanity.

Who does Norman play? A character named Jeremy, who, despite not being in the lead, was essential to the plot.