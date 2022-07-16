Nothing Phone 1: transparent back has details revealed when disassembled in video

The Nothing Phone 1 was launched this week and now that the first videos showing the phone are already online on YouTube we can learn more about this phone that draws attention for its transparent back. Today this component is finally being dismantled in a video showing more details of its components.

The video posted by youtuber Dave2D, who can test Nothing Phone 1 in advance for 3 weeks and has now disassembled the back of the phone which is protected by Gorilla Glass to ensure greater protection from scratches. Dave starts the video by showing an interesting aspect of the rear, which appears to have a sort of slider underneath the video. What does it do? Unfortunately, the mystery doesn’t last long, because in reality it’s just an aesthetic detail — which doesn’t do “nothing”, in the youtuber’s words.

Speaking of the disassembly process, he starts by heating the glass back, which is glued to the body of the device by means of an adhesive present on all edges. The interior of the device consists of a layer integrated into the lighting system, which is divided into several parts. Underneath it we find plaques and other items.

An interesting detail is that all the rear items are real, just covered by a colored layer to match each other, as is the case with the charging coil and the LEDs. Another thing that caught my attention was the speaker, which is divided into two parts that connect via small modules similar to the POGO standard. What do you think of the Nothing Phone 1’s rear? Tell in the comments.

know more