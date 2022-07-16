Nothing Phone screens (1) have a green cast and dead pixels

O Nothing Phone (1)first cell phone nothing, was announced on July 12th in European and Asian countries. However, early adopters who have already received the device are reporting problems with the screen, including a green cast that takes over the display and dead pixels.

On social media, some consumers are claiming that the screens of some Nothing Phone units (1) are showing a green glow around the edges. The problem becomes even more evident when the display brightness is increased. It doesn’t seem to be something as serious as the green screen bug on Samsung models, at least for now, but it has already turned on the alert signal in several consumers.

An Indian user who managed to exchange the first cell phone with the defective panel received a second device with the same problem. So, supposedly, this must be a defect related to the initial shipment of the manufacturer’s devices.

It is worth mentioning that Nothing is a company of the co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei. Coincidentally, some handsets from the Chinese brand also had the same problem of screens with a green tint in the past.

Another problem reported by Nothing Phone owners (1) was the presence of dead pixels around the hole for the front camera. According to the Indian technology channel Beebom, the problem was detected with less than three hours of use of the device that was being analyzed.

Due to the plethora of similar cases, consumers are questioning whether Nothing’s rush to launch the first smartphone has affected the quality of the products. As well as, if the company has plans to solve these problems or reimburse the “early adopters” users.

More unusual cases

Searching for the hashtag #NothingPhone1 on Twitter, you can find other unusual mobile phone cases. For example, a user shared a photo of the device with moisture on the transparent interior and inside the camera sensors after just a few hours of use.

Another curious report is from a consumer who allegedly received a used phone, pre-configured and with a dead battery. In addition, the device’s memory brought videos and photos taken by the team responsible for manufacturing the device.

With premium mid-range features and bold looks, Nothing Phone (1) was released on July 12th. In England, the device can be found with suggested prices starting at 399 pounds sterling (about R$ 2,555 in the current direct conversion). There is no release date in Brazil.

