Nothing special? Nothing Phone 1 is not that different from a Xiaomi 12 Lite; see the comparison

It is rare that expectations for the launch of a cell phone are as high as the hype of a new generation of Galaxy or iPhone, but Nothing Phone 1 managed to generate a lot of repercussion due to its promises to revolutionize the market, in addition to all its context, after all, the company was created by Carl Pei, founder and former CEO of OnePlus. The cell phone was officially announced last Tuesday (15th) highlighting its differentiated look, but bringing a more technical look that runs through all of Nothing's marketing, the Phone 1 is comparable to any other intermediate cell phone. The Xiaomi 12 Lite, for example, was released just two days earlier with identical-level specs.









The models in question bet on the global market, with greater availability of the Xiaomi 12 Lite which, by the way, arrived in Brazil last Tuesday (15). Check out a general comparison of smartphones below.

Specifications and software





Essentially, the Nothing Phone 1 and Xiaomi 12 Lite have identical 6.55-inch screens with OLED technology, Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate. Both displays are protected with Gorilla Glass 5. On the back, the glasses of both cell phones have Corning’s high-resistance technology. The cheapest “brother” of Xiaomi 12 is equipped with Snapdragon 778G. Nothing chose to use the Snapdragon 778G Plus on the Phone 1, but according to Geekbench benchmark tests, the raw performance advantage of this processor is no more than 6%although Qualcomm guarantees that the “Plus” version is faster in AI.

Power specs change, but remain balanced. Xiaomi has adopted a 4,300 mAh battery, but it makes up for it with the high charging power of 67 watts; Nothing bet on a slightly larger 4,500 mAh battery with 33-watt recharge, in addition to supporting 15-watt wireless charging and 5-watt reverse charging. Both phones come out of the box running Android 12 under their own interfaces — MIUI 13 and Nothing OS — ensuring differentiated experiences for users. The Xiaomi 12 Lite comes to its owners with the included high-power charger; Nothing Phone 1 decided to be “inspired” by Samsung’s mid-range cell phones.

design





The Nothing Phone 1, from the start of the rumors, was treated as a game-changer in terms of design. Its appearance is quite unconventional, but when dissecting its details, the cell phone leaves something to be desired in terms of innovation. Some say that the device is “the face” of a very famous smartphone that popularized the absence of the charger:

Back lit details can be found on several previously released models (see the A5 LED, launched by Alcatel in 2017, or any gamer cell phone on the market) and its “transparent” look is also not unheard of. Its internal construction is also not so alien to its rivals. For the more conservative, the Xiaomi 12 Lite brings a similar look to the Xiaomi 12 characterized by flat edges, matte and minimalist finish — compatible with the bold look of other premium cell phones available on the market.

From OnePlus Nothing





Carl Pei founded OnePlus with the aim of delivering a "dead-killer" cell phone. flagships" with high performance at a much more affordable price than the competition. For this and other factors, the company had great success with the OnePlus One, its first cell phone launched in 2014. The success spanned several generations. The executive left the company in 2020, but returned with Nothing in 2021. Interestingly, the new company would only be focused on audio devices, but it clearly took new directions until the launch of the Phone 1, repeating the same heavy investment in marketing as others. models such as the Essential Phone.

















The Nothing Phone 1 hit the market with an MSRP of €469 (about R$2,550) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. Justifiably more affordable, Xiaomi 12 Lite costs €449 (about R$2,442) for the same memory configuration, but it arrived in Brazil with an absurd suggested price of R$3,999. What is your opinion of Nothing Phone 1? Would you buy this cell phone? Comment!

