Number 0303 leaving voicemail? Discussions in the TB Community – Tecnoblog

Another week coming to an end and some subjects generated good debates in the TB community. Telemarketing companies leaving voice mail? Changes in the Nubank app? Check out, in the following lines, everything that happened in the Community between the 9th and 15th of July.

Discussions in the TB Community (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

The rules imposed by Anatel on excessive calls from telemarketing companies continue to be talked about in the TB community.

However, this time, it’s not about a company boycotting the system, but about another type of problem: the messages left in the voice mail.

This is what our reader Luiz Maker noticed in the last few days:

“About 3 days ago I’ve been noticing that these telemarketing companies are leaving me voicemail with “offers”. I swore this mamata would end but they found a way around it. Now it’s filling up the mailbox. Is this happening to anyone else?!”

In response, several members said they also receive “deals” in voice mail, in addition to annoying SMS messages. The solution found by the Community to solve the problem was to disable voice mail with your mobile operator. It is possible to do the procedure at TIM, Oi and Claro in a few steps.

Also, if you use Vivo, Gustavo left the method in a comment:

Gustavo’s comment in the TB Community (Image: Reproduction)

To learn more about the subject, and also to participate in the debates, access the topic on TB community. His comments are always welcome.

Below, check out other topics that rocked the week.

Other topics that resonated in the Community

Possible new design at Nubank, the future of cryptocurrencies and more. Access the topics below to better understand how the last week was at TB community.

Will Nubank have a redesign? Can you transfer money from traditional bank to digital in order to have free TED/DOC? What is the future of cryptocurrencies? With the arrival of 5G, will operators universalize VoLTE?

In addition to the discussions proposed by the members, our team of authors produces articles, reports and reviews that also generate debates.

See below for the most successful discussions.

The 5 best discussions about Tecnoblog agendas

Elon Musk gives up on buying Twitter, and company threatens to sue billionaire Nokia relaunches classic cell phones, including “brick” 8210 with 4G Claro expands exchange of coaxial cable for fiber after drop in fixed revenue Iti Itaú launches Goals to separate cash yielding 100% of CDI daily Without Exynos: Galaxy S23 may have Snapdragon chip in all countries

The article that generated the most discussion in the Community this week was about Elon Musk’s withdrawal from the purchase of Twitter.

In a letter sent by one of his lawyers, the billionaire expressed his intention to close the transaction, which would involve $44 billion. According to the businessman, the social network did not provide enough information about fake accounts on its platform.

Elon Musk backs out of buying Twitter (Image: Steve Jurvetson/Flickr)

The deal stipulates a $1 billion fine if Musk fails to complete the acquisition due to lack of financial resources or legal impediments. However, if the buyer himself gives up, the penalty does not apply.

Another hot topic during the week was the relaunch of classic Nokia cell phones. At TB, nostalgia is one of the factors that most attracts our readers, and in this case, it was no different.

HMD Global, the current parent company of the Nokia brand, has announced a series of devices that will soon hit the market. Among them are the Nokia 8210 4G, 2660 Flip it’s the 5710 XpressAudio — three classic devices for those who, according to the company, want to “escape the fatigue of technology and the culture of always being connected”.

The devices are inspired by the company’s classic models, such as the famous “brick”. Check out the models in the image below.

Nokia 8210 4G, 2660 Flip and 5710 XpressAudio (Image: Handout/HMD Global)

Finally, a rumor about the new Galaxy S23 also caught the eye. It seems that Samsung intends to drop the Exynos processor line in future releases.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, all next-generation models should feature chips from Qualcomm. The explanation for this would be the stronger performance of the rival’s component. To know more details about this story, just access the article produced by Wagner Pedro.

That’s all, folks! These were the most talked about topics of the week. Don’t forget to follow the technoblog and participate in discussions in the Community.